Lily Allen and David Harbour Sell NYC Mansion for $7.3 Million Following Messy Split

After going their separate ways, Lily Allen and David Harbour have reportedly said goodbye to their marital home. According to People Magazine, the former couple’s luxurious New York City mansion has been sold for $7.3 million.

The two might have made a loss on the property as their initial asking price was $7.9 million. The house, located in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, was listed on the market in October 2025, months after reports of Allen and Harbour’s messy separation first came out.

After finding no buyers, the price was slashed to $7.3 million, which seems to have been accepted by an unidentified buyer. The exes bought the property in January 2021, four months after their wedding.

david harbour and lily allen’s brooklyn townhouse is so pretty, im obsessed pic.twitter.com/bDBOQ3YZ1S — lis (@simplytomh) February 1, 2023

They soon converted it into a home of their dreams by renovating it with the help of designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff. The $7 million+ price tag seems genuine, given the luxuries the space offers.

The four-story Victorian-inspired townhouse mixes traditional English and Italian architecture with modern Brooklyn style. The house boasts five spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with a garden level that contains a guest suite, a gym, laundry facilities, and storage space.

The kitchen has been beautified with an all-white palette and is accompanied by a window-side dining area. The living area has intricate designs with floral wallpapers, a pea-green tray ceiling, and a chandelier with black lampshades.

The house underwent multiple changes, and Allen and Harbour are said to have spent $282,600 on a single renovation. Despite the efforts, they were forced to leave the home following their separation.

Reports of their split first came out in February 2025, with rumors suggesting that Harbour cheated on Allen. The Stranger Things star first met the English singer through celebrity dating app Raya. Sparks soon flew between the two, and they got married in September 2020.

But things changed over time, and by the end of 2024, there was trouble in their paradise. Allen later recalled how she was miserable while her marriage fell apart.

The Smile singer revealed on her Miss Me? podcast, “I was utterly heartbroken. I stopped being able to sleep and eat.” Allen, who has two daughters from her previous marriage with Sam Cooper, added, “I’d sit down at the breakfast table and try to get the girls to have their breakfast before school. And they’d go, ‘Mummy, your arms look so thin.’”

Inside David Harbour and Lily Allen’s Brooklyn Town House.

Photographed by Simon Watson for Architectural Digest. pic.twitter.com/oz9BucqVMu — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) February 2, 2023

The couple’s home went viral online in 2023 when it was featured in Architectural Digest. Two years later, it once again came into the spotlight when Allen presented it as a character in her album West End Girl, which featured several lyrics that took shots at Harbour and accused him of infidelity.

Following the sale of the house, Lily Allen has reportedly decided to move back to London. Meanwhile, Harbour will be living in his West Village home in New York.

On the professional front, Allen is a Grammy-nominated singer who has so far released five studio albums. David Harbour was most recently seen in the final season of Stranger Things and in the Marvel film Thunderbolts*.