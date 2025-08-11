“Life Is Too Short to Play It Safe” – Grandma and Granddaughter Bond Over Matching Hummingbird Tattoos

When 31-year-old photographer Abby Griffin wanted a life-long memory with her grandmother in Geneva, Illinois, she came up with an idea and suggested to her grandmother that they both get matching tattoos. Abby wasn’t sure if her 87-year-old grandmother, Elaine Jaecks, would even acknowledge the idea, let alone say yes. So imagine her surprise when Elaine said yes.

Elaine, who is known in her family for her adventurous streak, didn’t just agree. She embraced the idea with the same bold energy with which she has lived her life.

@wrenandrosephoto I have the coolest grandma in the world. Such a special moment getting to get a matching tattoo with her. She’s my heart & soul 🥹 Pedro at Silver Lining Tattoo in Geneva, IL is the absolute best 🤍 ♬ original sound – solartunne

Abby says she found her inspiration in the years that they spent together and their lighthearted conversations, as per an exclusive report by People.

“We always joked about it,” she recalls, “but when she said, ‘Let’s do it,’ I knew it had to be something meaningful.”

The decision to choose hummingbird as the tattoo design was instant. It is one of Elaine’s favorite creatures to watch in her garden. It also symbolizes resilience, joy, and independence, qualities that Abby sees her grandmother embrace every day.

Abby Griffin shared a viral video on TikTok of her getting matching hummingbird tattoos with her grandma (So Sweet!)~98FROG https://t.co/0du1pUTBjt — 98FROG (@98frogonline) August 11, 2025

They set a date and invited Abby’s aunt to join. Then the trio headed to Silver Lining Tattoo in Geneva, Illinois. Their tattoo artist, Pedro, welcomed them warmly.

Elaine has been Pedro’s oldest client to ever work with. He knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and he treated the moment with the honor and care it deserved.

While Abby admitted to feeling pre-session jitters, Elaine was sitting calmly in the chair. She posed for pictures and gave a confident thumbs-up. Her composure amazed everyone.

“That wasn’t bad at all,” Elaine said afterward.

For her, getting inked in her late eighties was no different from having an afternoon cup of tea.

The tattoos came out delicate and vibrant. It was placed where each woman could easily see them. It will be a daily reminder of their shared moment.

Abby had described the day as filled with laughter and quiet reflection. She felt a deep sense of connection with her grandmother.

“It was more than just getting a tattoo. It was about marking time together, creating a story we’ll both carry for the rest of our lives,” she says.

Elaine’s joyful personality shines through in everything she does. Even when getting this tattoo, her joy and smile remained infectious.

Abby calls her “spunky, strong, wildly supportive, a total badass woman who’s never been afraid to speak her mind.” Her fearless approach to life has been a constant source of inspiration to Abby.

“She’s taught me that life is too short to play it safe or follow the crowd. You’ve got to do the things that light you up,” Abby says.

The experience has now sparked a new family tradition. Abby’s sister missed out on the appointment, as life does get in the way, but she won’t be left behind for long, as she plans to get the same hummingbird tattoo so she can join the memory in ink.

As one predicted, Elaine herself has hinted she might not be done with tattoos yet. And Abby is sure, this is more than idle talk.

Since Abby shared their story on TikTok, the video has racked up over 1.3 million views, with people from around the world praising Elaine’s boldness. Many viewers commented that they hoped to be as adventurous at her age.