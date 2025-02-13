Liam Payne’s Tragic Final Hours—Hotel Guest Reveals Disturbing Details

Liam Payne’s death on October 16, 2024, just at the age of 31, shocked the entire world. There was much confusion in the beginning as his fellow One Direction members and fans tried to process the tragic news. It was revealed that he had passed away from falling 45ft from the third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Initially, there were speculations about his taking his own life. However, as the investigation began, the prosecutors ruled out self-harm or any third-party involvement.

A toxicology report also found traces of alcohol, prescribed antidepressants, and cocaine in his bloodstream. The judge concluded that he was intoxicated at that time and likely had no understanding of what he was doing. The court also added that he was trying to exit the room through the balcony, leading to the fatal fall. He ultimately died of polytrauma after sustaining multiple injuries, as revealed.

It’s been a few months since Liam’s tragic passing, and now some new shocking details of his final hours have come to light. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Doug Jones, 36, who was staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Bueno Aires, provided some insights. He revealed that he was there to attend a friend’s wedding, and Payne was staying across the hall from him.

Jones claimed that he didn’t know how famous the One Direction singer was but was alerted when he began hearing some “bizarre” sounds coming from the room where the singer stayed. During the interview, Dough described the noises as “clanging, banging, and whooping.”

He continued that there were also some door slamming at Liam’s room, seemingly indicating that there were many people “coming and going nonstop.” He said that at one point, someone even tried to open his door, and he had to yell at them. Doug continued that as the day drew on, the disturbing noises only grew louder. “It just sounded maniac, almost insane…I heard the loudest one around five, and then I started hearing all the sirens,” Jones said, seemingly referring to Liam’s last moments before the fall.

Doug then gave some backstory, revealing that his friend Bret Watson, who was getting married, booked a room six months ahead for his parents during the wedding. However, when he wanted to check in, he was informed at the front desk that they were unable to check out the other guest.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Liam Payne was staying in Buenos Aires with Kate Cassidy, his girlfriend at that time. She flew back to the U.S., leaving their vacation early to take care of their dog, Nala. “We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur. Obviously if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina,” Kate later stated with regret in her voice.

Following Liam’s death, the Buenos Aires police discovered substances lying in his hotel room, alongside damaged windows, furniture, and other objects. Since then, a total of five people have been booked in Argentina in connection to the British musician’s death. Three of them have been charged with manslaughter, while the other two face charges for supplying substances.

Liam Payne’s funeral was held last November in Buckinghamshire. It was attended by his One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. Cheryl, his co-parent to his son Bear, was also at the funeral alongside other family and friends.