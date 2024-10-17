Liam Payne's Last Snapchat Video Shows Him Having a ‘Lovely Day’ Just Hours Before His Death

Liam Payne, a former member of the iconic boy band One Direction, tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He was just 31 years old. Authorities have launched an investigation into his sudden death as fans and loved ones mourn the loss of the beloved singer. In the hours leading up to the singer's sudden death, Payne had posted a series of videos on Snapchat, where he appeared to be in high spirits. In one of the clips, he also shared how he was having a ‘lovely day’ with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

It’s heartbreaking 😭… Liam Payne’s last story on Snapchat, just an hour before he passed away.



The world had no idea it was his final goodbye.💔



Rest in peace Liam😭🕊️



#RIPLiamPayne #RIPLiam #LiamPayne



pic.twitter.com/peLJjfKlWf — HAMDİ PEPO (@hamdipepo) October 17, 2024

As per Page Six, the couple appeared to be enjoying a peaceful vacation in Argentina, where the “One Direction” alum told fans he was having a “lovely day”. The video shows them sitting around a dining table, enjoying breakfast, and making plans for the day. Payne enthusiastically mentioned activities like polo and horse riding, while the two exchanged playful banter and made silly faces in a lighthearted moment. The tone of the videos seemed upbeat, showing no signs of what was to come. The clips, which stayed on Payne’s story until later in the day, left fans stunned and heartbroken after learning of his tragic fate.

I know many are already discussing drugs/ depression in relation to Liam Payne’s passing. This video was reputed taken an hour before Liam Payne’s death. He looks absolutely fine. So stop and think of his gf, his family and his friends before posting horrible stuff. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/0dKVze97tJ — Aisha Ali-Khan (@aak1880) October 16, 2024

Though it’s unclear if the footage was filmed that same day, sources confirmed that the videos were still visible on his Snapchat Story just hours before he fell from the third-story balcony. Many fans gathered near the scene to pay their tribute. As per The Guardian, one of Payne’s fans said, “I’m feeling heartbroken. I remember when I was a kid I had a lot of bullying in my school and his songs helped. I’m devastated. I came as soon as I heard the news. I saw him at Niall’s show a few weeks ago. He was singing and dancing and jumping.” Another fan remarked, “I met him when I was 12. He was with his family and I asked for a picture. He was so nice. I was so shy, he tried to talk to me but I couldn’t say anything. I regret that.”

While Payne’s online presence painted a picture of tranquility, reports emerged of the singer behaving erratically earlier that day in the hotel lobby. According to witnesses, Payne had a public outburst, reportedly smashing a laptop before being escorted back to his room by hotel staff. This alarming behavior raised questions about his mental state in the moments leading up to his death, adding complexity to the ongoing investigation. The circumstances surrounding his fall remain unclear. Witnesses claim that Payne fell shortly after 5 p.m. local time from the balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Phillips

Payne had struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues in the past, which he had been open about during interviews. He had once spoken candidly about the toll fame took on his mental well-being, revealing that he struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts. Despite working on his sobriety in recent years, Payne’s erratic behavior on the day of his death has raised concerns about whether these struggles may have played a role in his untimely passing.