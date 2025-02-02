Liam Payne’s 2025 Grammy Moment Could Leave Fans Both Heartbroken and Hopeful

The biggest music night is returning to our television screens. The 2025 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 2. The night will celebrate the best of music and artists, and fans will also witness an emotional tribute to Liam Payne.

Payne, the 31-year-old English singer and songwriter tragically died in October 2024 by falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His death at a young age left his family and fans heartbroken. Months after the devastating incident that claimed his life, he will be honored during the In Memorian section at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, taking place in Los Angeles.

Ben Winston, the executive producer and close friend of Liam Payne, told The Sun, “He was the most beautiful, wonderful boy and I love him very, very much. He is in, of course, our ‘in memoriam.”

Recalling how difficult it was for him to prep for Payne’s tribute, Winston said, “And actually that is a very sad thing for me — when you are going through rehearsals and seeing the clips and a guy that was sat in this office four weeks before that tragedy happened. Seeing him up on that screen is not something that I would ever have imagined. It is extra sad for people — not just me who loved Liam, but for many.”

However, there will be no reunion of One Direction at Grammys, revealed Winston. He told the portal, “It is a very difficult time. Losing Liam was very, very tough. No doubt about it. But, no, there will be no One Direction performance.”

This might disappoint some fans of the band who were hoping for a reunion especially after witnessing one at Liam Payne’s funeral. Fans never wanted the band to reunite this way, but watching Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson certainly made them happy.

Fans are, however, having mixed feelings about no reunion of One Direction at Grammy. On one hand, fans are emotional, while on the other hand, they are disappointed as well.

A fan wrote on Reddit, “I’m glad the Grammys will pay tribute, and I’m glad it’s a friend of Liam’s running it. But I am still annoyed the Grammys ignored the boys while they were in the band. To me, the Brits tribute will be much more meaningful.”

Another emotional fan wrote, “My heart just broke.”

However, some fans believe saw this coming from miles away. A Reddit user highlighted if “the band deserved to win or at least to be nominated for albums, songs, music videos (anything), but the fact that 1D wasn’t at least nominated as best new artist back then? Or that they were never invited to perform?”

“I think it’s for the best…Because one part of the fandom would be mad at the others calling it “reunion” and being happy seeing them together again. Just like it was with Lou at X-Factor in 2017. Like two things cannot exist at once,” pointed out someone else.

“Besides, who the hell cares about award shows these days?” wrote another fan.

Grammy Awards 2025 will air live on February 2, on CBS TV stations at 8 pm ET. It will also be available for streaming live on Paramount+.