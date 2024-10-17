Liam Payne Went to Argentina to Reunite with Former Bandmate Just 2 Weeks Before Tragic Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide that some readers may find upsetting.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne traveled to Argentina just two weeks before his tragic death. His goal was to reconnect with bandmate Niall Horan. Payne, 31, shared his plans on social media. "I think we might just go and say hello," he said in a Snapchat video. "It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple [of] things with the boy." Payne also insisted there was no bad blood between the pair. "No bad vibes or anything like that," Payne clarified; he simply felt they 'need to talk.'

On October 2, Payne attended Horan's concert at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires. Fans spotted him dancing and clapping from a private box. Payne leaned over a glass barrier, waving to excited fans below. His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, joined him for the show. Payne seemed in good spirits that night, and he also posed for photos with fans. He spoke some Spanish to the crowd at the concert as well — a far cry from the troubled scene that would unfold two weeks later.

On Wednesday, October 16, tragedy struck. Payne fell from the balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Local police reported that he suffered 'extremely serious injuries.' Sadly, he was pronounced dead when medics arrived. Pablo Policicchio, a spokesperson for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, said that Payne had 'thrown himself from the balcony of his room.' Earlier that day, hotel staff had called police about an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," as per Page Six.

Witnesses paint a troubling picture of Payne's final hours, claiming he was acting erratically in the hotel lobby. He reportedly smashed his laptop and had to be carried back to his room. Shortly after 5 PM, a loud thud was heard. First responders found Payne's body in the hotel's courtyard.

The news of Payne's death sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. Celebrities and fans alike took to social media to express their grief. "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing," wrote Paris Hilton on X (formerly Twitter). "Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."

Singer Charlie Puth shared a personal memory on his Instagram story: "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone ... I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace," as per Independent.

Payne's journey with One Direction began when he was just 16 years old. The group skyrocketed to fame after their 2010 appearance on The X Factor. For six years, they dominated the music world as the biggest boyband on the planet. But fame came at a price. In 2021, Payne opened up about his struggles with addiction during the band's tours. He admitted to having 'severe' suicidal thoughts at one point.

If you are having thoughts about taking your own life or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)