Liam Payne Died Without a Will—What’s Next for His $40 Million Estate?

Imagine one morning you wake up and you hear the news about your favorite celebrity’s death. That’s what happened to the fans of Liam Payne, the One Direction star, who won hearts with his charming voice.

In October 2024, just at the age of 31, Payne died after a fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. His sudden and tragic death left many unanswered questions, and the biggest of them all is about his multimillion-dollar fortune.

According to the new probate filings, the One Direction star died without a legal will, leading to legal and administrative limbo over his wealth.

The court documents filed in the United Kingdom confirmed that Liam’s estate is valued at £28.6 million, which is approximately $38 million before taxes and debts. He also boasted a net worth of £24.3 million, which is roughly $32.2 million.

So, in total, including his future royalties and intellectual property rights, his estate, which includes luxury real estate, personal property, and his overall fortune, is now estimated at $40 million. His music royalties include both his solo career and his global stardom as a founding member of One Direction.

Since Payne did not leave a will before he died, his estate now falls under the jurisdiction of intestacy laws in England and Wales. This law states that if there’s no surviving spouse or civil partner, the fortune is passed to the deceased person’s children.

In this case, Liam Payne‘s 8-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, whom he had with singer Cheryl Cole, is now set to legally inherit his entire estate.

However, until his son is legally able to inherit his fortune, it will be managed by co-administrators: Cheryl and Richard Mark Bray, who are veteran music industry attorneys. The court has granted them a limited grant of representation. This means that the pair is now allowed to oversee Payne’s estate, safeguard his assets, and manage other legal and financial obligations.

Liam Payne died intestate, meaning he didn’t leave a Will. It’s now been reported that his ex-Cheryl Cole, mother of his eight-year-old son Bear, will administer his £24m estate. His girlfriend Kate Cassidy, receives nothing as they were not married or in a civil partnership! pic.twitter.com/bmoX5i31p2 — HeWantsWealth© 🇯🇲📈💸💎 (@hewantswealth) May 7, 2025

BBC reports that the limited authority allows administrators to ensure the estate’s value is maintained and protected when a person dies intestate or without a will. However, Cole and Bray are currently restricted from distributing any of the inheritance because of the unfinished probate process.

Due to the legal complexities, things regarding his fortune are expected to unravel slowly. Since his son Bear is still a minor, his inheritance will be put in trust until he reaches adulthood. Despite his fame and success, Liam Payne left no will for his massive fortune, a surprising turn to say the least. This case further highlights the importance of estate planning, even for young people who are successful.

Liam’s death took a toll on his family, his fellow One Direction members, and, of course, his fans worldwide. Following his tragic passing, the investigation revealed that he was reportedly under the influence of substances at the time of his death. A toxicology report further confirmed it.

Here are the ones who will inherit or manage Liam Payne’s estate:

Liam Payne’s son with Cheryl Cole, Bear was born on March 22, 2017.

Liam and Cheryl began dating in 2016 and eventually parted ways in 2018, after two-years of romance and birth of their son, Bear.