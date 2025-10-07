Letitia James May Win This Round Against Trump — Top Prosecutor To Defy Trump Against Charging James

Elizabeth Yusi, who oversees major cases in the Norfolk arm of the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), is making a decision that would directly defy Donald Trump. According to The Daily Beast, she has told her colleagues that she plans on denying charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James. This decision could actually get her fired.

According to MSNBC, the senior prosecutor told her co-workers that she had found no probable cause to charge James with mortgage fraud. Although there is a huge chance that her decision will not be well-received, Yusi plans to inform Lindsey Halligan, the interim U.S. attorney newly installed by Donald Trump.

Yusi’s decision will be blown on the face of White House, as the case against James is part of the POTUS’ crusade against his political rivals. Previously, Trump publicly demanded her prosecution. In a social media post made on September 20, he called her “SCUM,” and asked his administration to take immediate action.

There is a real curiosity over how Halligan would react to Yusi’s decision. She was a Trump defense lawyer who got installed as interim U.S. attorney. Before targeting Letitia, she managed to secure an indictment of former FBI director James Comey, another rival the POTUS have been eager to prosecute. However, the charges against Comey has been deemed too weak by many.

Meanwhile, the probe against Letitia James stems from a mortgage fraud allegation made by Bill Pulte, a Trump-picked Housing Finance Agency Director. According to Pulte, James misrepresented a Norfolk home to obtain a letter of loan terms. However, the home is inhabited by her niece. Abbe Lowell, who is presenting James in this case, said that she did not show documents to claim the property as her primary residence.

James and Donald Trump’s rivalry intensified when she was involved in a civil fraud case against him. The POTUS almost claimed the “total victory” at that time, until James appealed the sanction ruling. As per MSNBC, Trump has “repeatedly insisted James face consequences for what he deemed to be a spurious attack on him.”

However, many think that Yusi’s decision is right. Randall Eliason, a former top public-corruption prosecutor, told MSNBC that it is “tragic” how her career depends on this matter. “This supervisor clearly is doing the right and ethical thing by refusing to bend her legal conclusions to fit the president’s desire for political retribution,” Eliason noted.