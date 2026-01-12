Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Sassy’ Moment at The 2026 Golden Globes Is “New Meme” Material

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen getting sassy at the 2026 Golden Globes Award ceremony, and netizens are loving it. DiCaprio was totally giving diva energy. The actor usually maintains a dazzling smile whenever he’s on the red carpet. Similarly, it’s very rare for him to be caught on camera out of character. Looks like the internet might just have a new meme!

DiCaprio appeared to be seated at a table alongside several entertainment industry heavyweights. As the camera panned across various celebrity interactions, it lingered on the Titanic actor, who was seen animatedly mouthing words and gesturing toward someone seated across from him.

Leonardo DiCaprio during the commercial break at the #GoldenGlobes See the full winners list: https://t.co/u8RneFY12F pic.twitter.com/TI7FPCkaUd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2026

Throughout the video, which has now gone viral on social media, DiCaprio made several expressive gestures. From pouting to iconic hand movements, DiCaprio embodied sass throughout the commercial break. Fans and fellow netizens flooded social media platforms such as X and Instagram to reshare the now-viral clip.

Many commented on DiCaprio’s commercial-break video at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, calling it the “birthplace” of new memes. One user wrote, “Bro gave new memes every second of this.” Another chimed in, attaching a screenshot from the video, “I hereby approve this meme.”

A third user shared a comparison to another meme DiCaprio inspired from a film in which he sports an awkward laugh. A fourth predicted, “So many new memes coming from this…” A fifth added, “Keep the meme alive!! Haha…Brilliant, love him. What a dude.” A final user responded with a Ryan Gosling GIF, calling DiCaprio “sassy.”

Bro gave new meme material pic.twitter.com/2sz6yQhmw4 — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) January 12, 2026

While many netizens discussed the many memes that are going to be made, others wondered about what DiCaprio was actually trying to say. The first one guessed, “I was watching you, with the K-pop thing?” Another chimed in agreement, asking, “He said: ‘I was watching you with that K-pop thing. Was it K-pop? Yeah, K-pop.’ Or something like that.”

A third one suggested, “Think he’s communicating from far across the room, obviously has an insane rapport with whoever he’s gesturing/communicating with.” A fourth one said, “I think he was imitating someone.”

The internet continues to buzz over the possible new memes and what DiCaprio may have said during the commercial break. Meanwhile, others complimented his acting skills and wished him luck at the awards ceremony.

DiCaprio did not take home an individual award at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. However, his film One Battle After Another won four of its nine nominations. The movie won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director – Motion Picture, Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

In another category, DiCaprio was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The award was won by Timothée Chalamet for his role in Marty Supreme. DiCaprio is a three-time Golden Globe winner and has received awards for The Revenant, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Aviator.