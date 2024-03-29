Leonardo DiCaprio, the Hollywood Bachelor, Still Unengaged to Vittoria Ceretti Despite Ring Display

Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio has long been the talk of Tinseltown, and his relationship with model Vittoria Ceretti has only added fuel to the fire. Recent photos of Ceretti sporting a ring on her left hand, during a lunch date with DiCaprio, left fans excited about a possible engagement between the two.

The news stirred Hollywood, as people wondered if the eternal bachelor was finally ready to settle down.

Sources close to the couple have however refuted these claims. They clarified that the rumors were completely baseless. As it happens, Ceretti had owned the ring for some time, and on that specific occasion, she simply happened to wear it on her ring finger.

However, this isn't the first instance of fans jumping to conclusions. Recently, DiCaprio was seen partying solo during the Super Bowl weekend, igniting speculations of a potential breakup. Nonetheless, those familiar with the duo reiterated that they remain happy together.

Additionally, during the Oscars weekend, rumors swirled when the couple was seen apart in photographs, leading to speculation of a breakup. Reports, however, indicated that they were simply occupied with individual commitments at the time.

Fans however continued to believe otherwise as scrutiny arose from a video capturing DiCaprio dancing with Teyana Taylor at a pre-Oscars party. Insiders dismissed the rumors yet again, denying any romantic involvement between Taylor and DiCaprio.

The relationship between Ceretti and DiCaprio began last summer after they were spotted together in Ibiza, Spain, according to Page Six. The stars were seen snuggling while hanging out with friends in Beverly Hills, during DiCaprio's 49th birthday celebration in November 2023.

DiCaprio, renowned as Hollywood's perpetual bachelor, has consistently shied away from marriage. Instead, he has dated several well-known personalities, including actors and supermodels.

However, due to his age gap and dating history, his relationships often draw scrutiny and media attention. DiCaprio is renowned for hosting extravagant parties aboard luxury yachts with models.

People have also noticed a curious pattern in Dicaprio's romantic life in recent years— his high-profile relationships typically end when his girlfriends reach the age of 25. This has led many to criticize the otherwise loved Titanic actor.

After dating for four years, DiCaprio and his longtime partner Camila Morrone called it quits in September of 2022. He was 47 years old and she was 25. Rumors of him dating Gigi Hadid, who was way younger than him surfaced around the same time, but the relationship soon fizzled out.

Over the years, DiCaprio has been associated with many well-known people, including Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, and Blake Lively. Ceretti, on the other hand, was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri but later got divorced in June 2023, as per Yahoo News.