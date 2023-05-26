Leonardo DiCaprio's Alleged Hotel Visits With Gigi Hadid Cause Fury Among Friends

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are painting the town red, together. The rumored couple have been spotted on several occasions partying the night away and enjoying each other's company. Meanwhile, the Oscar winner's closest pals are "irked" over the union. According to Daily Star, a close source revealed that the Titanic star's friends are furious that he ditched their annual "summer cruise" to plan a solo romantic vacation with Hadid instead. The source claimed, “Leo's normally arranging the summer cruises by now, with him and the guys and a few bikini-clad ladies. But he's let that slip, too, and is talking about some solo vacation time with just himself and Gigi.”

Giving details about Hadid and DiCaprio's meets, the source said, "Gigi and Leo are both night owls. They hang out for dinner and chill together in hotel rooms or private residences - often for days at a time."

The source also revealed that “Leonardo is way less available for poker nights and hangouts - and friends are blaming Gigi for monopolizing all of his time." The pair are reportedly always together, often sneaking off for "days at a time."

The Revenant actor was first spotted with the former Victoria's Secret supermodel at a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September 2022. People first broke the news about their alleged closeness when the couple sparked dating rumors right after DiCaprio's split from his girlfriend of four years, model and actress Camila Morrone. The alleged duo went separate ways in February after a phase of "getting to know each other" but were later spotted together at their mutual friends' Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva pre-Oscars party in March, creating speculations that they were back on.

A close source revealed, "Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low-key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot." Another source also confirmed that "The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out." Earlier this month, Page Six reported that the alleged couple was seen leaving Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood after having dinner with a group of friends. A source shared that the couple "were not sitting next to each" other during the meal and left the popular restaurant separately.

The Wolf of the Wallstreet star is known to date women who are many years younger than him. Hadid on her part ended her on-and-off relationship with Zayn Malik in October 2021; the exes share a two-year-old daughter, Khai. According to People, a close source revealed the reason why DiCaprio is attracted to the supermodel, "He really likes that she has her life together. She has a child and she's mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does."