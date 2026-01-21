Leigh McGowan and Ben Ferguson Clash on TV Over ICE Crackdown — “Do Not Interrupt Me”

Leigh McGowan and Ben Ferguson got into a heated argument over ICE’s handling of the immigration crackdown. The two appeared on CNN’s NewsNight, hosted by Abby Phillip, for a panel discussion on Tuesday.

Experts on the panel expressed differing views on ICE’s actions. While critics accused the agency of harassing people, supporters argued that the crackdown was necessary to curb illegal immigration.

During the discussion, McGowan, a supporter of the Democratic Party, opposed ICE’s actions and said criminals should be punished according to the law.

She said, “The thing is, it‘s not political to say that we don‘t want murderers in our country. We don‘t want p——— in our country. We want those people identified, and we want those people punished.”

However, Ferguson interrupted her before she could finish her statement. Ferguson, a conservative political commentator, argued, “Then why are you not working with ICE to get rid of them?”

McGowan became visibly upset and pushed back, saying, “Do not interrupt me. Just give me—I’ve said nothing, and you keep talking!” But Ferguson did not stop and said, “You just said you want to get rid of him, but you don‘t work with ICE.”

The host then stepped in. She asked Ferguson to let McGowan complete her point. McGowan continued, reiterating that the Trump administration should present evidence that it is only targeting criminals.

She said, “Highlight your accomplishments. Prove it. Prove you are getting the worst of the worst. Show us the murderers, and the rapists, and the killers that you are arresting.”

McGowan then looked at Ferguson and realized he was about to interrupt her again. Before he could speak, she issued a stern warning, telling him, “Stop yourself.”

As expected, Ferguson did not stop and instead barged into the conversation. This further angered McGowan, who shouted, “You can’t stop yourself, man! Zip it!”

Ferguson responded, “No. I‘m sorry. You‘re not my mom. And second of all, you don‘t get to make it up. We had the posters at the White House!”

Host Abby Phillip again stepped in to calm both panelists. The discussion eventually continued, with McGowan finally finishing her remarks.

This is the second time in a few days that McGowan has got into an argument with a conservative political expert. Earlier this week, she blasted MAGA pundit Scott Jennings over the release of the Epstein files.

When Jennings tried to downplay the issue, McGowan fiercely responded, “The Epstein files are a multinational, multi-generational child and woman s– trafficking ring. So your attitude right now, your sort of, ‘shucks, devil be gone,’ it’s just horrifying to me.”

Apart from being a political commentator, McGowan is a digital media creator and author. She started her career as a YouTuber by launching her digital brand PoliticsGirl, and is now a frequent guest on CNN NewsNight.