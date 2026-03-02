“Legitimate Target” — Communist Activist Shares Disturbing Comments Regarding U.S. and Israeli Officials

Calla Walsh, a well-known communist activist who has received considerable backlash for a long history of anti-Israel and anti-Jewish commentary, is going viral for a series of disturbing social media posts, including one calling United States and Israeli officials a “legitimate target.”

Walsh, who turns 22 in June, has spent recent days heavily criticizing the United States and Israel following Saturday’s missile strikes. She mourned Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, writing, “May a global uprising avenge him” in a post early Sunday morning.

However, the posts that are quickly drawing attention involve references to those in the U.S. and Israeli governments. Those include, but are not limited to, the following:

“Every single US and “Israeli” official is a legitimate target wherever they are in the world.”

“Glory to the resistance & their steadfast community.”

“The only real justice for Imam Khamenei and for all the martyrs will be the total and complete dismantling of the US and ‘Israel.’ Anything less is a capitulation.”

Additionally, Walsh reposted an X comment calling on Iran to build a nuclear bomb. Another post that Walsh shared read, “Iran is systematically destroying US radars across the region. This is just the first few hours of the response. Slowly but surely their forces will become vulnerable.”

No federal officials had publicly addressed Walsh’s posts as of publication. It is unclear whether those kinds of posts, particularly the one calling officials a “legitimate target,” could result in any type of legal ramifications. Several of the posts had already surpassed 100,000 views.

It is also worth noting that, as of publication, Walsh has not named U.S. President Donald Trump or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in any of those posts. Walsh previously called Trump and Netanyahu “Satanic partners-in-crime” in an X post on Dec. 30.

Walsh has long attempted to harm the Jewish community, whether through her social media commentary or actual criminal behavior. She has also been critical of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of being a “Zionist” and calling him “Ziohran.”

Most notably, Walsh was one of four pro-Palestine activists who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and one count of criminal trespass in November 2024, nearly a full year after vandalizing Elbit Systems of America, an Israeli-owned military technology company in Merrimack, N.H.

Walsh, along with co-defendants Sophie Ross, Bridget Shergalis, and Paige Belanger, received a 60-day jail sentence with two-year suspended sentences.

Prior to her activist career taking off, Walsh volunteered for Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign. She has also worked with the Democratic Socialists of America and co-founded the U.S. wing of Palestine Action, which has since rebranded itself to Unity of Fields.

The Department of Justice has two forums for reporting anti-Jewish incidents: hate crime incidents and non-hate crime incidents. Hate crimes can be reported online to the FBI, by phone, or at a local FBI field office. Non-crime hate incidents can be reported online to the DOH’s Civil Rights Division.