Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is facing renewed backlash after a moment during the national anthem reignited a familiar debate over patriotism, celebrity activism, and respect for American traditions, with critics accusing the NBA icon of once again showing visible disregard for the flag before a recent game. Lebron James was caught on video practicing his golf swing while the National Anthem was being played to honor America before the start of a basketball game.

Per usual, LeBron James is disrespecting the National Anthem. Is there a bigger scumbag in the NBA than this D-Bag? pic.twitter.com/Kk6CDwsglK — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 27, 2025

The controversy erupted after footage circulated online showing James appearing disengaged during the anthem, standing apart while teammates lined up, a visual that many fans interpreted as deliberate disrespect. The clip spread rapidly across social media, where outrage quickly overshadowed the game itself, with critics calling the moment tone-deaf and unnecessary.

James has long been a polarizing figure when it comes to national symbolism. He previously drew criticism for remaining seated during the anthem early in his career, endorsing protests that many Americans viewed as anti-police and anti-flag, and embracing political messaging on the court while benefiting from league ceremonies honoring veterans and first responders. His vocal activism at home has also been contrasted with his silence on human rights abuses abroad, particularly when NBA business interests were at stake.

That history poured gasoline on the fire this time. Online reaction was swift and overwhelmingly critical, with thousands of fans accusing the millionaire athlete of disrespecting the very country that enabled his wealth, fame, and influence. Many pointed out that James has earned hundreds of millions of dollars playing a game in the United States, while ordinary Americans are expected to stand respectfully for the anthem regardless of personal views.

“This isn’t about politics — it’s about basic respect,” one widely shared comment read. Others echoed similar sentiments, arguing that the anthem honors service members, fallen soldiers, and the nation as a whole, not any particular administration or policy. Veterans and military families were among those expressing anger, saying the moment felt like a slap in the face.

The Lakers organization did not immediately comment, though the franchise has previously supported players’ rights to personal expression. Still, the backlash highlights growing frustration among fans who say sports have become increasingly politicized, often driven by star athletes who appear insulated from the consequences of alienating their audience.

James has defended his activism in the past as a moral obligation, famously rejecting calls to “shut up and dribble.” But critics argue that his repeated clashes with patriotic norms are less about conscience and more about virtue signaling, especially when paired with his selective silence on global injustices that might threaten financial interests.

The incident also reignited broader criticism of the NBA itself, with fans accusing the league of tolerating or encouraging behavior that disrespects national traditions while still wrapping games in military appreciation nights and patriotic branding. For many viewers, the contradiction has become impossible to ignore.

Never forget LeBron James sitting down during the national anthem… What a POS. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FoYDMWv9oT — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 16, 2024

Supporters of Lebron James insisted the moment was overblown and accused critics of nitpicking his posture because of his fame. But for much of the public reaction, intent mattered less than optics. As one commenter put it, when you are one of the most recognizable athletes on Earth, every gesture sends a message whether you mean it to or not.

As the Lakers move forward, attention will return to wins, losses, and playoff positioning. But the anthem moment has once again underscored a growing disconnect between elite athletes like Lebron James and large segments of the fan base. For critics, it reinforced a long-held view that some stars believe themselves above the traditions and expectations that bind the rest of the country — a perception that continues to fuel resentment far beyond the hardwood.