LeBron James Laughs Off Billionaire Status – Claims His Net Worth Is a ‘Lie’

LeBron James recently revealed he is nowhere near billionaire status. He went on to call claims about hi his billionaire net worth a lie. And we’d all assume the 18-time NBA all-star, 4-time NBA champion, 2-time Olympic gold medalist to be a billionaire and accept it too.

As the new 2025 NBA season is coming, the basketball star joked he was broke. However, according to the reports, he is connected to a $5 billion venture that’ll launch a basketball league comparable to the NBA.

James holds numerous records and helped lead the Lakers to their 2020 title. He has long been able to establish himself in the sport. Currently, he’s preparing for the 23rd NBA campaign. He will play in partnership with Luka Doncic in his final season in LA.

Apart from sports his business deals also add to the net worth. According to Forbes, his net worth is in the billions, second only to Michael Jordan, who became a billionaire in 2014. Jordan achieved his billionaire status with the Air Jordan venture and owning the Charlotte Hornets NBA team.

LeBron James says his net worth is “way less” than the $1.2 billion Google says 🤔 “It’s a couple thousand in my bank, that’s it.” pic.twitter.com/saKL1rCOae — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) September 19, 2025



On the other hand, James has a massive business empire with $1.2 billion in pre-tax gains. So far, he has denied any billionaire status claims, adding, ‘Google search is a lie! That is a lie. It’s wrong. It’s way less. Way less. There’s a couple of thousand in my bank. That’s it. I got a couple thousand.’

He pointed towards his watch, which was gifted to him earlier this year, saying, ‘I am free for me. Everything I got on is free.’ Furthermore, he added, ‘You see my wedding band? Free. My hat? Free. Wave cap duey? Free. Listen, Forever King is free for every king’s need. I ain’t got no money, man.’

Despite his net worth of over $1 Billion, LeBron James says he only keeps a “couple thousand” in his bank account pic.twitter.com/zcZbIFdSrN — Day Trading News (@dayxtrading) September 19, 2025



He went on to say, ‘My kids got all the money now! NILs and stuff. They got all the money. They take care of dad now, I got nothing. I’m broke. James being broke is, for sure, a joke, and he is humble about how much he owns.

Netizens were quick to comment with one user saying, “He’s so rich he’s trying to be poor now for fun.” Another one posted, “He didn’t lie about the free clothes and other stuff, celebrities get that with endorsement deals, but clearly bro is joking with us by saying he only got thousands in his account haha.”