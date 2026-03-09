Leavitt Confirms Trump Is Open to Mandatory Military Draft as Iran War Tensions Grow

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Sunday that President Donald Trump is considering various options as the conflict with Iran escalates. This includes the possibility of discussing a military draft as Trump continues to float the idea of boots on the ground.

During her appearance on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, Leavitt addressed concerns about a draft and the potential for U.S. troops in Iran. She stated, “President Trump wisely does not remove options from the table,” adding that as commander-in-chief, he wants to continue evaluating the military operation’s success. She emphasized, “It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options open.”

This exchange occurred as the conflict entered its second week and the risks for the United States rose. Reuters reported that Trump has dismissed the idea of ending the war through negotiation and has instead called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” The administration is considering how far military action could expand. As casualties increase and fighting spreads, Reuters noted that risks for Trump and the United States have grown.

Leavitt’s comments quickly sparked criticism from some anti-war voices on the right. Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X that the answer should be “NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!!” This response highlighted the mounting pressure within Trump’s political coalition as the war becomes more costly.

BARTIROMO: Trump had an interesting exchange about troops on the ground. Moms are worried we’re gonna have a draft and see their kids get involved in this. What do you want to say about the president’s plan for troops on the ground? LEAVITT: President Trump wisely does not… pic.twitter.com/zvF8YeWzTn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2026

Under U.S. law, there is currently no active military draft. Military service is voluntary, but nearly all men ages 18 to 25 must register with the Selective Service System. The Selective Service website states that the registry would only be used if both the president and Congress authorize a draft during a national emergency.

According to USA.gov, the United States has not had a draft since 1973. The Selective Service System also notes that initial inductees could not be deployed immediately, as induction would follow a formal reactivation process after congressional and presidential action.

This means Leavitt did not announce a draft or say one had been ordered. What she clearly indicated was that Trump is not dismissing any options as he evaluates the next steps in military operations. Her remarks left open the possibility for the administration to escalate the situation if things worsen.

The context involves a war that has already resulted in American deaths. Last week, Reuters reported that U.S. service members lost their lives due to Iranian retaliatory attacks, and subsequent reports indicated the death toll had risen as the fighting continued. Trump stated on March 1 that there would “likely be more” American military personnel killed before the conflict concludes.

For now, the administration maintains that a draft is not in the plan. However, Leavitt’s choice not to rule it out provided critics with more arguments and created new concerns for families closely monitoring a rapidly changing and increasingly dangerous war.