Lawmakers Put DOJ on Notice After Epstein Files Deadline Missed

The Justice Department is facing pressure from both parties after missing the deadline to release its unclassified Jeffrey Epstein records. Lawmakers are warning that patience is running thin, and legal action may follow.

The lead Democrats on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees stated they are “exploring all legal options” after a top Justice Department official indicated the agency would not meet the deadline for producing the full set of documents.

In a joint statement reported by Axios, Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Robert Garcia of California said the administration is “now violating federal law” by failing to meet the deadline. They added that the department “intends to defy Congress,” and they are “now examining all legal options in the face of this violation of federal law.”

The warning comes amid a series of explanations from DOJ leadership about volume, redactions, and timing. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News, as quoted by Axios, that “several hundred thousand” documents would be released first while the department works through redactions meant to protect victims’ privacy. “We have been working tirelessly,” Blanche said, adding, “I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple weeks…several hundred thousand more.”

On December 24, the Associated Press reported that DOJ said it may need “a few more weeks” to finish releasing the records after “suddenly discovering more than a million potentially relevant documents.” In a social media post cited in that report, DOJ said its lawyers are “working around the clock” and promised, “We will release the documents as soon as possible.” It added, “Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks.”

We are sure it’s just a coincidence, but today is the statuatory date for the DOJ to explain its redactions in the Epstein file productions. We have not forgotten, and we won’t let up – regardless of the President’s new unconstitutional actions. — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) January 3, 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has tried to turn the delay into a political issue. After DOJ’s Christmas Eve update, Schumer called it “a massive coverup,” stating: “The question Americans deserve answered is simple: WHAT are they hiding, and WHY?”

Republicans who pushed for the transparency law are also applying pressure on the department. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, linked to the push, summed up the mood, stating: “This is a law, not a subpoena.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed similar impatience, “My goodness, what is in the Epstein files? Release all the files. It’s literally the law.”

Behind the scenes, the scale of what DOJ claims it is handling has grown. Reuters reported the department disclosed it has 5.2 million pages left to review and has brought in 400 lawyers across various components to help finish the process, with a review period set from January 5 to January 23.

For lawmakers, the missed deadline is a test of whether the Trump administration will follow a law designed to force disclosure and whether DOJ will deliver something the public can actually read, rather than a release that is so delayed and redacted that it only breeds more suspicion.

For now, Democrats are signaling court options, Republicans are demanding full transparency, and DOJ is asserting that the files are coming, just not on the schedule Congress established.

This is not the first time the lawmakers threatened legal action as the DOJ also failed to meet the deadline last month for it’s full release with California Dem Ro Khanna arguing that they had ample time to prepare for the deadline.