Lauren Sanchez Shares a Touching Moment from Her Wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in June 2025, and Sánchez has now reflected on a touching moment from the ceremony when she teared up. During a conversation with Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi on the set of Amazon Live, she opened up on her fairy-tale Italian wedding to Jeff Bezos last year, including the beautiful speech her son gave.

Sánchez said, “We did tear up the dance floor. We had so much fun.” She added, “It was really incredible being there with, you know, all of our kids, our family, our best friends, and we danced all night. It was really, really fun.”

Sánchez also mentioned that there were touching speeches from all of their children. Jeff Bezos has three sons and a daughter with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. Sánchez also has a son, Nikko, 25, with her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and a son, Evan, 19, and a daughter, Ella, 18, with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

Sánchez and Bezos, who started dating in 2018 and 2019 and got engaged in 2023, finalized their divorce from Patrick Whitesell and MacKenzie Scott in 2019. Among all of the speeches that were given during the wedding, it was her daughter Ella’s speech that touched her heart.

Sánchez recalled her daughter giving the speech. She told the outlet. “My daughter gave a speech during the ceremony, this was before we said our vows, and I started bawling. Like, I could not- I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh’ right before the pictures.”

She recalled that the speeches delivered by their children were genuine and heartfelt, crediting them as the essence of the wedding. On March 3, while speaking to Today, Sánchez shared her views about her son Evan’s speech delivered during the wedding. She stated that Evan, like her, has dyslexia, and he delivered an important memory of her guidance, which surprised her.

She remembered that in fourth grade, Evan struggled with writing, and his first complete sentence read, “I can do this.” She said, “And that’s really late to be writing your first sentence, as any parent with a kid with dyslexia knows.”

Sánchez explained that she enlarged Evan’s sentence, “I can do this,” and displayed it in their kitchen, as she noted that during his speech, he spoke about how meaningful that moment had been for him.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding was a multi-day extravaganza, with costs estimated between $46.5 million and $55.6 million. The festivities included a three-day schedule, with a ceremony on the island of San Gio Major, private water taxis, and luxury accommodations provided for all guests.

According to a source interviewed by People Magazine, the wedding ceremony was opened by Matteo Bocelli. He sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley, which received applause from the wedding guests.

In October 2025, the couple was spotted in matching grey attire. On her Instagram Stories, Sánchez revealed it was a vintage John Galliano design from the Spring/Summer 1995 collection.