Lauren Sanchez Reacts to Georgina Rodriguez’s Massive Engagement Ring Amid ‘Copycat’ Claims

After being together for almost a decade, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have officially announced their engagement. This announcement has ended years of speculation about the long-time couple making it official and taking the next step.

The news came through Instagram, where Rodriguez revealed her ring. She posted a close-up of her hand with an oval-cut diamond ring. The picture was accompanied by the caption: “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas” (“Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

As much as the football fans are elated for their player getting into matrimony, it is the ring that has everyone’s attention. The ring has become the subject of intense media attention.

Several jewellery experts have described it as an oval brilliant-cut diamond set in platinum with double claw prongs. The main stone is flanked by two smaller oval side stones.

Olivia Landau, who is a New York-based gemologist, estimates the centre stone at between 15 and 30 carats. She also said that the side stones each seem to weigh two to three carats.

Based on clarity and colour, the ring’s total value is estimated between $2 million and $5 million. It could potentially be more if the diamond is flawless.

However, how can the world be at peace if there are no comparisons?

Many people online have drawn parallels between Rodríguez’s ring and the one Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gave Lauren Sánchez in 2023. Sanchez’s ring is a rare 30-carat pink diamond, which has been valued between $3 million and $5 million.

Lauren Sanchez responded to claims that Georgina Rodriguez’s large diamond ring is a ‘copycat,’ addressing the controversy amid ongoing public interest in Georgina’s engagement status to Cristiano Ronaldo. The dispute highlights tension between the two over ring similarities. pic.twitter.com/ULO226fR9V — Heading (@HeadingDaily) August 11, 2025

Both the rings feature oversized stones, platinum settings, and flanking diamonds. This setting, size and material have placed both the rings among the most expensive celebrity engagement rings in recent years.

While Sanchez and Bezos went public with their relationship in 2019, Ronaldo and Rodríguez’s love story began in 2016 when they met at a Gucci boutique in Madrid. Rodriguez was working at the store as a sales assistant.

Their romance became public in 2017. Later the same year, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana Martina. The happy couple now has a blended family of 5 kids with Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana, and their youngest, Bella Esmeralda.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have announced their baby boy has sadly passed away. pic.twitter.com/oJ0JYjjLI1 — GOAL (@goal) April 18, 2022

This might seem like a fairy tale, but the couple had their share of heartbreak when they lost their son, Angel, during childbirth.

In April 2022, they announced they were expecting twins, but they lost their son, Angel. Their daughter Bella survived. Since then, Ronaldo has spoken several times about the profound impact of losing a child on a family and shared his pain.

The public has been making assumptions and speculations about the marriage of the pair. The couple had to endure several rumours, taunts and gossip surrounding something profoundly personal to them.

In Rodríguez’s Netflix reality series I Am Georgina, Ronaldo talked about marriage and hinted that the proposal would come “when we get that click.” Though he made it clear that he was “1,000 percent sure” they would wed.

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally found that click as he & Georgina Rodriguez are finally getting married ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hSlTF5vqEp — ThatOjoBoy (@ThatOjoBoy) August 11, 2025

It seems stars were finally aligned, and the moment has arrived.

The Instagram post announcing the engagement garnered millions of likes and comments from fans and celebrities. Among well-wishers was Lauren Sanchez, who was also among the first to congratulate.

Sanchez left a red heart emoji under the announcement. Fans had their own opinions about the ring, with people finding it too big and not pretty, while others went gaga over the size and the cut.

Wow.. Cristiano Ronaldo proposes his Long Time Girlfriend Georgina for Marriage & she said ‘Yes’. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/xOp72wGzqo — Routine of Nepal banda (@RONBupdates) August 12, 2025

Fashion and lifestyle outlets, on the other hand, were busy dissecting every detail of the ring. Some have praised its elegance while others marvel at its sheer size.

So far, there has not been any announcement of the wedding date, but speculations are running wild. There are questions swirling over whether the ceremony will be small and private or will it be a global event like Sanchez’s wedding.

People are also wondering if Bezos and Sanchez would make the guest list.