Lawsuit Against Lauren Sánchez Reveals She Had a Crush on Bill Clinton

A lawsuit filed by yoga instructor Alanna Zabel revealed her former friend Lauren Sanchez’s alleged crush on one of the prominent names in US politics. Sanchez was also given a specific name by her friends to tease her about her crush at the time.

According to the lawsuit complaint obtained by Radar Online, Zabel claimed that young Sanchez had a crush on former President Bill Clinton, before she married her current husband, Jeff Bezos. In the lawsuit, Zabel claimed Sanchez enjoyed the nickname ‘Monica,’ which was given in reference to Clinton’s former alleged affair partner, Monica Lewenski.

Zabel also hinted at a timeline of Sanchez’s crush. In the lawsuit, the yoga instructor claimed that Sanchez was fond of Clinton when she was still married to renowned Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ pal called her Monica because she had the hots for Bill Clinton: lawsuit https://t.co/c8SN0rrHPI pic.twitter.com/sQ1Wzvr7zH — Page Six (@PageSix) March 9, 2026

She married Whitesell in 2005 and was together for 14 years before she divorced him in October 2019. In a separate conversation with Page Six, Zabel recalled her former friend’s thoughts about Clinton. About Sanchez, she claimed, “She really wanted to meet him… and get an interview. She couldn’t stop talking about Bill Clinton.”

Sanchez did get her wish in 2010 when she interviewed him for the show Extra. However, neither of them commented on anything romantic between them. This is especially because they were both married at the time.

Zabel’s allegation of a crush against Sanchez is one of the many things she has mentioned in her lawsuit. So, what prompted a lawsuit against two former friends in the first place? The reason is the similarities in their respective children’s books.

Sanchez wrote The Fly Who Flew to Space in 2024, whereas her friend wrote Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars in 2023. The timing of Sanchez’s book release is reportedly what got her former friend thinking.

Lauren Sanchez’s former friend and yoga instructor reveals ‘humiliating’ dancefloor snub that sparked 16-year vendetta in scathing lawsuit https://t.co/nN6GrXfjjU — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 19, 2025

The lawsuit essentially accuses Sanchez of copying parts of her book. For example, the similarities in names. Both have an astronomy-themed title. One goes to space while the other animal, a kitten, heads to Mars.

According to the complaint in the lawsuit, Zabel had planned to release a children’s book many years ago. Unfortunately, the plan fell through like their friendship. Instead of publishing the book together, they ended up releasing the book 18 months apart from each other.

As a result, Zabel was shocked by her former friend’s actions. She expressed her heartbreak over the matter. The yoga instructor claimed. “It’s paralyzing to watch a former client with a vendetta against you… then take your heart’s passion and pretend it’s hers.”

Video of Lauren Sanchez with Bill Clinton resurfaces pic.twitter.com/qDjtmWuh5K — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) June 25, 2025

About Sanchez’s alleged crush on Clinton, she has personally not confirmed the matter. She has also not broken her silence about the lawsuit yet. She is currently focused on her book’s continued growth. Similarly, neither Clinton nor his representatives commented at the time.

Both Clinton and Sanchez are happily married. There are no confirmed marriage problems. Sanchez is married to the billionaire mogul Jeff Bezos. And the former president is married to Hillary Clinton.