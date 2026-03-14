Lauren Sánchez Continues Her Questionable Fashion Choice After Becoming Mrs. Bezos

Lauren Sánchez has received much criticism over her fashion choices. Back in 2025, she chose to deliver a daring take on a classic white tailored pantsuit, which sure turned heads at Donald Trump‘s inauguration. However, her risqué outfit also sparked some controversy.

Despite the backlash, she continues to embrace her fashion choices, even after marrying Jeff Bezos. Interestingly, one of her most questionable outfits was her wedding dress itself. The extravagant “I dos” ceremony with Jeff Bezos featured a lot of the worst-dressed guests. While Lauren’s wedding outfit wasn’t the worst she has ever worn, it sure looked quite uncomfortable, even for her.

Lauren Sánchez-Bezos was dripping in the label’s accessories Wednesday night at Chanel’s Sofia Coppola book launch party at New York Fashion Week. ✨ 📸: BACKGRID; GC Images pic.twitter.com/Zr0ZyuGkqi — Page Six (@PageSix) September 11, 2025

In September 2025, Sánchez summoned the fashion police while dressing for the Chanel Haute Couture book launch dinner in New York City. Not only did she wear sunglasses at night, but her outfit itself looked quite mismatched. The former Fox News host wore a floor-length sheer black skirt, which itself looked odd. But her styling was even worse.

Lauren, who is definitely not known for her great style, chose to wear black pumps, a white tank top, and a layered gold belt with the skirt that evening.

Many would say her fashion taste is also influencing her husband, Jeff Bezos, after the two tied the knot in Venice last year. In October 2025, the pair stepped out in matching outfits, which could have looked great, but ended up making them appear like villains from a kids’ movie. The Bezos donned monochromatic gray during Paris Fashion Week, but the overall styling was just too exaggerated.

👗 Lauren Sánchez Bezos roasted online over Dior show look Social media users compared her look to a “mob wife” aesthetic and mocked it as cheap and tasteless. Among the comments: — “Looks like SHEIN.”

— “She’s wearing Amazon Essentials.”

— “Money can’t buy style or taste.” pic.twitter.com/Nx78d96Lu0 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 27, 2026

In January 2026, Sánchez had another major fashion fail, this time with fur, as she attended Paris Fashion Week with Jeff Bezos. She knew she needed to make a fashion statement, but her choice for the same was definitely not good. Fashion critics said her gray fur-covered dress paired with an animal print lapel made her look like a “mob wife,” and not in an iconic, fashionable way.

Not too long ago, Lauren again came to the attention of the fashion police with her head-to-toe white outfit for an appearance on Today. The former journalist donned a belted jacket that sculpted her hourglass figure. Her mid-skirt had a flouncy ruffle, and there was a flower-like embellishment on the shoulder. While it wasn’t her most questionable outfit, the overall feel of this look was too much, even for her.