Lauren Sanchez Confesses She is ‘Heartbroken’ as She Shares Major Update from Her Life After $50 Million Wedding With Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez has been hitting headlines since the beginning of this year. Her lavish wedding to Jeff Bezos, which reportedly cost $50 million, became one of the biggest events of the year. The changes in her life post-marriage were quick and evident. She instantly made changes to her social media handles as she proudly added ‘Bezos’ to her name. She even removed all her previous Instagram posts to mark the beginning of a new chapter of her life.

However, the 55-year-old former journalist is now ‘heartbroken’ as she confessed in her latest Instagram story. Fortunately, it has nothing to do with her newly married life.

Sanchez is celebrating her son’s big milestone, which turned into a bittersweet moment for her. She dropped off her younger son, Evan Whitesell, at college. On Monday, Sanchez posted a photo of her 18-year-old son assembling a piece of furniture in his dorm room at the University of Miami.

Sanchez wrote, “Dropped off Evan at college today. 18 years of early mornings, late night snacks and family dinners…. and then there he was building his own dorm cabinet. A small thing but in that moment I saw the start of his next chapter.”

“Proud. Heartbroken. Grateful,” the philanthropist concluded her emotional post.

Sanchez had Evan with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell. They also share a daughter named Ella, who is 17 years old. The former journalist had her first child with her ex-boyfriend and NFL star Tony Gonzalez out of wedlock. Their son, Nikko Gonzalez, is 24 years old, and he recently made his runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana.

In 2024, Sanchez announced that Evan has been accepted by the University of Miami. In her Instagram story, she wrote ‘business’ with the image of the university’s logo. Though she didn’t give further details, her post hinted that Evan might go to Miami’s Herbert Business School.

“My heart is bursting. Beyond proud of you,” the proud mother of three wrote.

Lauren Sanchez has revealed all three of her kids took part in her wedding to Jeff Bezos. Source : TMZ. pic.twitter.com/YKonW8bJxH — Naija (@Naija_PR) June 29, 2025

All her children attended her wedding with Bezos, held on June 27 in Venice. Her two sons walked her down the aisle, which was undoubtedly an emotional moment for Sanchez.

On the other hand, Jeff Bezos has four children, whom he shares with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. Their eldest son, named Preston, was born in 2000. Not much information is available about his children as they have been kept far away from the limelight. He has two more sons and a daughter whom the couple adopted from China. The names of the three children have not been made public.