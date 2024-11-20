Lauren Boebert Thinks Americans Are Being Kept In The Dark About 'Underwater Alien Bases'

Colorado Republican Representative, Lauren Boebert, raised eyebrows during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing by questioning experts about the existence of underwater alien bases and rumors of government experiments with human genetics. The hearing titled, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth, focused on government transparency regarding UFOs, also referred to as UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).

“The American people are being kept in the dark,” Boebert asserted as she began her five-minute questioning session, as reported by the New York Post. Addressing an expert panel that included retired Navy Rear Admiral, Dr. Tim Gallaudet, former Department of Defense official, Luis Elizondo, former NASA associate administrator, Michael Gold, and journalist Michael Shellenberger, she probed the validity of claims involving underwater alien activity and genetic manipulation projects.

“There are rumors that have come up to the Hill of a secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human genetic material, potentially for the enhancement of human capabilities—hybrids,” Boebert said. “Are any of you familiar with that, yes or no?” All four experts denied any knowledge of such a project, according to Vanity Fair.

Boebert continued by asking about potential underwater alien bases. “Are there any accounts of UAPs emerging from or submerging into our waters that could indicate a base or presence beneath the ocean's surface? Are there any technological capabilities that have been observed in these oceanic UAPs to defy our current understanding of physics or human engineering capabilities?”

Shellenberger responded, “I don’t know about a base, but, you know, as I mentioned, I had a different source entirely describe this pretty extraordinary footage that exists of...an orb coming out of the ocean and being met by another orb.” She also added, "May as well just go all out and say it: The Earth is flat, birds are government drones, and we've never set foot on the moon, and Joe Biden received 81 million votes in the 2020 election." The two-hour session offered little clarity to Boebert’s questions, but she made it clear she plans to keep pushing for answers, arguing there are still unresolved issues that need to be addressed for the American people.

Local media took notice of Boebert’s remarks. Denver-based anchor, Kyle Clark, reflected on Boebert’s comments during the hearing, drawing attention to her focus on unusual topics. Clark noted that Boebert, who won her new Republican seat with a smaller margin than her predecessors, was tackling subjects that are 'pretty out there.'

Boebert’s political career has not been without controversy. In July, she was ordered to appear in Eagle County District Court for neglecting to pay a $174.50 speeding ticket. As per Uinterview, Her personal life also made headlines last year when she was caught on camera vaping and engaging in inappropriate behavior during a theater performance. Initially denying the incident, she later admitted to the actions after security footage emerged.