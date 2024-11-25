Lauren Boebert Once Said Trump ‘Looks Pretty While He Sleeps’ In Court: "I Think He's Praying..."

Donald Trump became the first former United States president to face a criminal trial earlier this year. However, he seemed to have trouble staying awake during court proceedings, occasionally even closing his eyes, which prompted online commenters to nickname him "Sleepy Don." Amid the buzz, Rep. Lauren Boebert intervened with an odd explanation, saying Trump appeared "pretty" while dozing off in court. This statement came after Robert Garcia, a Democrat, brought attention to the instances by displaying images of Trump appearing to nod off during his trial in New York.

Lauren Boebert on May 16, 2024, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrea Renault)

While showing the photos, Garcia claimed, "It's not President Biden who's not sharp. It's in fact Donald Trump, who is too tired and sleepy to stay awake through his own criminal trial." Responding to this, Boebert said, "I think he's praying. But if he is sleeping, you know, certainly looks pretty while he sleeps." As reported by People Magazine, she added, "Maybe it's an endearing moment of prayer though. I know when I fall asleep on airlines my mouth kinda drops open and his mouth is kinda tight-lipped. Maybe it's just a somber moment of thought." She also claimed the trial was so boring it could put anyone to sleep, as reported by The Independent.

Rep. @RobertGarcia details the many times Sleepy Don has fallen asleep in court: “It's not President Biden who's not sharp. It's in fact Donald Trump, who is too tired and sleepy to stay awake through his own criminal trial” pic.twitter.com/U1nu6Vve55 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) May 17, 2024

She said, "It's kinda slow in there. It's not as exciting as the House Oversight Committee, but I just wanted to say that a lovely picture of President Trump, Mr. Garcia." The Trump campaign later dismissed claims that the former president had nodded off during the hearing, insisting the alleged mid-trial nap never occurred. A spokesperson labeled the reports as completely fake, accusing journalists—many of whom, they said, weren’t even present in the courtroom—of fabricating the story, as reported by CNN. Trump himself also denied the rumors.

According to the then-frontrunner for the Republican Party, he just closed his beautiful blue eyes to concentrate and attentively take in everything. As reported by CNBC, the claim that he took a nap in the courtroom added pressure to his presidential campaign as Trump had a persistent nickname for President Joe Biden, "Sleepy Joe." Meanwhile, according to recent reports, a judge in New York postponed Trump's sentencing indefinitely in the hush money case. Additionally, Trump's legal team was also given the authorization by Judge Juan Merchan to submit applications to have the case dismissed.

One member of Trump's legal team who called for the case to be dismissed immediately was Todd Blanche, who was recently appointed as his new No. 2 official at the Department of Justice. He argued that the president-elect, Trump, should be as immune from criminal prosecution as a sitting president. In May of this year, Trump was found guilty on all counts, and his sentencing was originally scheduled for mid-July but was repeatedly postponed. Furthermore, based on Trump's victory over opponent Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, it is expected that the other ongoing criminal procedures against him will also be dismissed, as reported by CNBC.