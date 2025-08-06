Laura Loomer’s ‘Puffy Face’ Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors—Here’s What Experts Say

Laura Loomer’s drastic face transformation has always been a topic of discussion. There have been rumors about the MAGA supporter undergoing extensive cosmetic surgeries to look the way she does right now. A report claimed that even Donald Trump was “disgusted” by Loomer’s transformation. Here’s what experts are saying about the 32-year-old’s transformation.

Loomer has tirelessly denied claims about undergoing plastic surgery. She has attempted to get a nose job done in the past. Other than that, she denied getting any other work done. Laura claimed that the change in her appearance is apparent because she lost 70 pounds.

“I lost about 70 pounds, which changes your face, and I dyed my hair black,” she said in response to the speculation. Netizens, on the other hand, aren’t convinced by that line of reasoning.

According to The Atlantic, even the President isn’t sold on the story. “What sealed Loomer’s fate, according to two people who were part of these conversations, wasn’t just her racist diatribes but also her appearance,” two sources close to Trump shared.

They also claimed that the President, who is “appalled” by plastic surgery, was “disgusted” to learn about the “apparent extent” of Loomer’s alleged surgeries. The speculation has been ever-rising thanks to Loomer’s changed appearance.

Laura Loomer before and after Botox at 31! Just pathetic. @AP. pic.twitter.com/ai0TRwSk6P — Mr. Reynolds (@MrReynolds52) August 4, 2024

“Why would Laura Loomer, who’s in her early 30s, f*** up her face so bad with plastic surgery? My God, what is she gonna look like in five years?” one X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote. Another questioned if Loomer has had the chance to “sue her plastic surgeon yet?”

Dr. Joel Kopelman, who is a plastic surgeon, gave his professional assessment of Loomer’s transformation. The New York-based surgeon shared how Loomer’s claims about not undergoing any surgeries could possibly be true.

The difference in her jawline and smoother skin could be a result of the weight loss, according to the expert. In a conversation with Nicki Swift, Kopelman shared how, on the other hand, the same result can be achieved with non-invasive cosmetic surgeries.

Laura Loomer before and after plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/gBRwT5d7en — BARB59 / CANADA 🇺🇦 #FvckTrump #DemCast (@ABrosnikoff) June 24, 2025

“Her skin looks smoother and her cheeks more voluminous, which are common outcomes from Botox and dermal fillers like Voluma,” the expert noted. He went on to share that he does not think Loomer got a facelift or chin implant.

Another expert named Dr. Michael Niccole, who works at the CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Newport Beach, had a different opinion. The surgeon shared that the 32-year-old likely has gone under the knife to change the appearance of her lower eyelids. He also spoke about signs of “multiple aesthetic procedures” being visible.