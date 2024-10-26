Laura Loomer Sues Bill Maher Over The Donald Trump Affair Joke, Demands $150 Million in Damages

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer has recently launched a defamation lawsuit against comedian Bill Maher following a joke he made on the show, Real Time, last month. The lawsuit alleges that Maher falsely insinuated that Loomer had an affair with former President Donald Trump. Her attorney, Larry Klayman, argued that Loomer had been severely harmed, claiming she was directly impacted and victimized by the remark. They are seeking $150 million in damages.

Bill Maher speaks onstage during PEN Center USA's 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival on September 28, 2016, in California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Phillip Faraone)

Loomer, known for her political activism and failed Congressional bids, had earlier also threatened to take legal action right after the episode aired. As reported by the Daily Mail, the complaint states that Loomer was subject to "unjustified ridicule, embarrassment, loss of reputation and professional opportunity, as well as being damaged financially."

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



Today, I filed a defamation lawsuit against @billmaher Bill Maher and HBO @HBO for falsely accusing me of having an affair with President Donald Trump on a September 13th episode of Maher’s show @RealTimers.



"Ms. Loomer has been a strong advocate for President… pic.twitter.com/h7ndVZh3mW — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 22, 2024

On his show, Maher had said, "I think maybe Laura Loomer's in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she's very close to Trump. She's 31, looks like his type... Who's Trump f****? Because I said, it's not nobody. He's been a dog for too long. And it's not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer." In another segment of his political satire show, titled 24 Things You Didn’t Know About Laura Loomer, Maher took additional jabs at her.

The lawsuit claimed that Maher's remarks, particularly his insinuation of a sexual relationship between Loomer and Trump, were baseless and without factual support. It accuses both Maher and HBO of neglecting to verify the facts before airing the statement. According to reports, Maher was notified of the impending lawsuit, which also revealed that Loomer had requested a public apology and a guest appearance on the show to address the harm and prevent further damage.

Despite Loomer’s request, the defendants reportedly dismissed her pleas in what the lawsuit described as a clear intent to harm her reputation. It was also reported that Maher’s and HBO’s legal teams allegedly threatened Loomer. The lawsuit has been filed in a Florida district where Loomer has deep personal and professional connections. Meanwhile, attorney Klayman emphasized Loomer's longstanding role as a vocal supporter of Trump and his policies, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In the past, Trump has also denied these accusations, calling Loomer a 'free spirit' and devoted supporter and asserting that he has no control over her. Trump later attempted to distance himself from Loomer, who has a history of pushing controversial and racially offensive content online and spreading crazy conspiracy theories.

Trump stated in a post on Truth Social that he didn't agree with certain of her views, but he didn't specify which ones he was referring to. “Laura Loomer doesn’t work for the Campaign. She’s a private citizen and longtime supporter. I disagree with the statements she made," Trump said, as reported by CNN. However, people close to Trump say that Loomer has played a role in spreading some of the conspiracy theories Trump has promoted since Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden on the ticket.