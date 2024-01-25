Kevin Hart is building an impenetrable case against YouTuber Latasha Kebe, also known as Tasha K, and his former personal assistant Miesha Shakes. The comedian sued the two last month for extortion over a "false and defamatory" interview in Los Angeles Superior Court. In support of his request for a restraining order, the Lift actor has provided more evidence to the court. As per RadarOnline, Hart affixed Shakes's signed NDA to his motion. The agreement is dated October 22, 2020, following the termination of her employment. As per the agreement, Kevin was to give Miesha health insurance for 36 months and $30k annually for three years. In exchange for not using Kevin's name without his prior written agreement, Shakes had promised not to divulge any private information she had discovered while working for him.

Here is the #KevinHart complaint against his former personal assistant and TashaK et al.

This complaint shows us the need to include a LIQUIDATED DAMAGES clause in every NDA or Confidentiality Agreement.

Click this link to read the complaint: https://t.co/atYHdt4iw4… pic.twitter.com/WuyE7kT1Ew — The Black Letter Law (@theblackletter) December 28, 2023

Also Read: 'The View' Co-Hosts Ridicule the Oscars for Passing on Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie

However, Shakes breached the confidentiality agreement by giving an explosive interview to Kebe. As per People, the interview, which was posted on December 22 on Kebe's Instagram page and the YouTube channel Unwine with Tasha K, contains claims made by Shakes that the Fatherhood actor had an affair at work. She further stated that she disclosed Hart's infidelity to Eniko, his wife and that the comic struggled with gambling.

Hart's grievance asserts Kebe threatened to release the shocking interview if he didn't pay a ransom. According to the court affidavit, in November, someone "affiliated with Kebe" allegedly called the Me Time actor's agent and informed them that Hart's reputation was at stake by the taped interview. The person threatened to publish the interview unless Hart paid a $250,000 sum.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Victor Chavez

Also Read: Here's Why Mark Ruffalo Withheld His Brain Tumor Diagnosis From His Wife Sunrise Coigney

According to the lawsuit, Hart called the police and gave Kebe a cease-and-desist order, requesting that she not release the interview. It stated that publishing the interview "would constitute intentional interference with contractual relations" and highlighted the nondisclosure agreement between Shakes and Hart. The complaint also stated, "included false and defamatory statements regarding Hart and certain legal disputes in which he had been involved." The lawsuit added that his former assistant made statements "that were false, including that Hart recorded a video of a sexual encounter, and that he faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident."

Also Read: Amy Robach Breaks Down Due to ‘Exhausting’ Romance Problems With T.J. Holmes: 'Shutting Her Out'

“Kebe has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities,” the lawsuit further states. Hart went on to issue a statement saying, “Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in large part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me. That perception is of particular concern in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects, such as the Jumanji franchise, Fatherhood, Captain Underpants, the Secret Life of Pets, and others.” The comedian concluded, “I also endorse various national brands, and those endorsement deals depend in part on a public perception of my reputation, respectability, and character.”

More from Inquisitr

Kanye West Hastily Deleted a Risqué NSFW Video of Wife Bianca Censori in Their Hotel Room

Here's How 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Reacted to Haters Saying She Dresses "Too Young" for Her Age