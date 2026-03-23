Laura Loomer Slammed for ‘Hating on Babies’ in Social Media Rant, Fans Come to Her Defense

MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer is under fire for complaining about a passenger’s crying baby on a flight. Loomer has never shied away from voicing her opinions on social media. This time, as well, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to rant about a baby who allegedly cried for 10 hours on the flight.

On Sunday, March 22, Loomer wrote on X, “Is there anything worse than a crying baby on a plane?” She continued, “I wish parents would control their children. It’s so disruptive. I refuse to believe a baby cries for 10 hours. At some point this is just bad parenting, right?”

While some users agreed that her complaint was valid, others quickly flocked to the comment section of her post to accuse her of “baby hating.” One user lamented, “Maybe the baby was scared of flying on the plane. If Laura doesn’t have empathy for babies, that shows her true character.”

Is there anything worse than a crying baby on a plane? I wish parents would control their children. It’s so disruptive. I refuse to believe a baby cries for 10 hours. At some point this is just bad parenting, right? — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 22, 2026

Another asked, “You hating on babies now?” A third added, “This is what a Godless miserable person with no human empathy sounds like.” Another voiced, “She hates everything and everyone.”

One user expressed a different concern, writing, “God, help her future children.” Another added, “She’s childless and has no concept, like lady Graham.” A third slammed that “her hate has zero limits.”

“Well, that’s definitely on brand for her,” wrote another user. One mocked,” She’ll probably call DOJ and try to have them arrested.”

Some of Loomer’s followers quickly came to her defense. “The rest of us shouldn’t be subjected to the screaming of your demon spawn,” wrote one user. Another noted, “It’s not hate, stop that. Parents used to their babies crying that they don’t realize it really disturbs people.”

A third wrote, “Why should other passengers have to put up with someone else’s screaming rugrat. You pay good money for pleasant flights with minimal disruptions, not to suffer screaming.” One user defended Loomer by saying, “We are hating on lazy, ignorant, entitled parents who can’t handle their babies properly. Also, babies shouldn’t be on planes in the first place because of their delicate immune system and their ears.”

Or people can learn how to be more considerate and buy ear plugs for their kids. People don’t pay to travel to listen to other peoples’ kids scream. Why should my comfort be disrupted over someone who neglects their kid for 10 hours? Ever heard of a pacifier or a nanny? People… https://t.co/fviUhaqPgY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 23, 2026

The controversy comes just over a month after Loomer’s post about the Super Bowl sparked backlash. She criticized Bad Bunny’s stage and some of his lyrics. The conservative activist wrote, “The song Bad Bunny performed tonight to open the halftime show was called ‘my aunt asked me.’ It’s a song about how his aunt asked him why he has so many girlfriends. He says he wants to bring all of his girlfriends to the VIP section of the club.”

She continued, “You’ll notice the set he performed on was decorated with EBT signs and women who looked like hookers. Because that’s what we need more of in America right? More people who don’t speak English having promiscuous relationships with multiple women and having kids they can’t afford to raise? How about we encourage people to be in committed relationships and have one partner?”

“We wouldn’t need signs that said EBT accepted here and we wouldn’t need to integrate ESL programs in our schools if we stopped encouraging foreigners to have multiple baby Mommas and baby daddies which means more kids in broken homes that only become a massive burden to US taxpayers and the US education system since they don’t speak English,” added Loomer.