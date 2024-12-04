Laura Loomer Says Trump And Zuckerberg Dining Together Was 'Very Disturbing': "I'm Never Going..."

Laura Loomer, a far-right political activist and staunch Trump supporter, launched a scathing tirade on X, formerly Twitter, targeting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he dined with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Loomer’s outrage unfolded in a series of 16 posts, where she lambasted Zuckerberg for his past actions regarding Trump and accused him of perpetuating 'evil' behavior.

As an American and a die hard Trump supporter, I am never going to forget how Mark Zuckerberg censored the assassination attempt pictures of President Trump and then programmed Facebook to hide and censor all mentions of the attempted assassination of President Trump.



That… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 28, 2024

Loomer expressed her frustration, claiming Zuckerberg censored images of a 2024 assassination attempt on Trump and suppressed mentions of the incident on Meta platforms. “As an American and a die-hard Trump supporter, I am never going to forget how Mark Zuckerberg censored the assassination attempt pictures of President Trump and then programmed Facebook to hide and censor all mentions of the attempted assassination of President Trump,” she wrote.

Crazy how Zuckerberg had dinner at Mar a Lago tonight.



Guess we are just supposed to forget about how he deplatformed a sitting US President and then silenced all of Trump’s supporters.



Zuckerberg even censored the pic of Trump surviving the assassination attempt.



Shocking. pic.twitter.com/PgCyFOdIaV — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 28, 2024

The Pennsylvania incident Loomer referenced saw 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks allegedly attempt to assassinate Trump, resulting in one audience member's death and another's injury. Trump, who was rushed off stage, survived the attack unharmed. As such, Loomer has consistently cited this event to criticize Zuckerberg. Moreover, the tech industry leader's meeting with Trump has been described by some as a sign of warming relations between the two, though they previously had a contentious history; reports from outlets like the BBC noted this apparent thaw.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer speaks to the media prior to the beginning of former President Donald Trump's Trial at Manhattan Criminal Court. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Dee Delgado)

However, Loomer's posts didn’t stop there. According to Daily Beast, she also described Zuckerberg’s dinner with Trump as 'very disturbing,' stating, “Donald Trump was blessed with a miracle that day in Butler, and Zuckerberg wants to push revisionist history so no trace of the assassination attempt can be seen on Facebook and Instagram. That is EVIL. Doesn’t get more evil than that. I cannot stay silent about that.”

I can’t imagine having dinner with someone who once begged a communist to name their unborn child at a dinner hosted by Barack Hussein Obama.



Mark Zuckerberg and his wife are anti-American lunatics. pic.twitter.com/H67MyW5Eys — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 28, 2024

Beyond the assassination claims, Loomer attacked Zuckerberg for what she deemed a broader pattern of 'anti-American' behavior. She called both Zuckerberg and his wife 'anti-American lunatics' and accused the Meta CEO of stealing her personal family photos when she was banned from Facebook. “Crazy how Zuckerberg had dinner at Mar-a-Lago tonight,” Loomer wrote. “Guess we are just supposed to forget about how he deplatformed a sitting US President and then silenced all of Trump’s supporters.”

🙃 this makes me want to short circuit like a robot.



No thank you. https://t.co/5WdZCeyDC4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 4, 2024

In her posts, Loomer also referenced a 2015 news report claiming that Zuckerberg had once asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to name his unborn child, an act she derided as evidence of his supposed disloyalty. “I can’t imagine having dinner with someone who once begged a communist to name their unborn child at a dinner hosted by Barack Hussein Obama,” she added.

Donald Trump met with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg



The dinner took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.



Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller stated that Zuckerberg “made it very clear that he wants to be a supporter and participant in the changes we’re seeing across America and… pic.twitter.com/bh1xTriQaY — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 28, 2024

As the tirade unfolded, Loomer took time to respond to her followers, dismissing suggestions that she should move past her grievances with tech executives. “You can absolutely hate the big tech executives forever when they do to you what they did to me,” she replied to one user, “I will hate them till the day I die.” When another follower urged her to focus on broader political goals, Loomer retorted, “We aren’t taking our country back by uniting with tech executives. Get a grip. Stop living in your make-believe '4D chess' la la land. There is no such thing.”