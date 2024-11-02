Kanye West Once Alleged Kim Kardashian Had Accused Him of “Putting a Hit Out on Her”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got hitched in 2014 and were happily married until March 2022. Following their separation, West shocked the public with an embarrassing tirade, when he disclosed that Kardashian once accused him of "putting a hit out on her".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West arrive at Fashion Group International's 2019 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney)

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the rapper shared a screenshot of a text message requesting Kardashian's phone number, writing in all caps: "Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her. So let me get this straight I beg to go to my daughter's party and I'm accused of being on drugs then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I'm accused of stealing. Now I'm being accused of putting a hit on her. These ideas can actually get someone locked up they play like that with black men's lives whether it's getting them free or getting them locked up." West concluded, "I'm Not Playing About My Black Children Anymore."

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian accused him of putting a hit out on her:



“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER… THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP…” pic.twitter.com/CfrlrBsxym — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 6, 2022

As per The US Sun, fans rushed to a popular Reddit forum to express their opinions. One fan wrote, "This is just so sad, and I honestly feel bad for the kids. This is something they’re going to see one day." A second fan added, "This is such a mess and really needs to be taken off social media." Chiming in, a third fan added, "This is messier than glitter." The public feud unfolded over the SKIMS founder allowing their eight-year-old daughter, North West, to post videos on TikTok despite West disapproving of it. He wrote, "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?"

Kanye West takes to Instagram to speak out against his and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's presence on TikTok:



“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” pic.twitter.com/lXl5EVCyEp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 4, 2022

The Hulu star posted a statement in response that read, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision because it brings her so much happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Kanye West rants again about Kim Kardashian putting North West on TikTok:



“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl” pic.twitter.com/sU72UW3zWj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022

Kardashian added that from the beginning, she wanted a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship with West for the sake of their children and was upset that the rapper continued "to make it impossible every step of the way." She explained, "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s Instagram post about their daughter North being on Tik Tok. pic.twitter.com/zSkCGHAfhB — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) February 4, 2022

In response, West retorted, "What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…"

A picture of Kanye West posing for the paparazzi. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury)

Subsequently, West accused the reality star of bad parenting. According to BuzzFeed, he wrote, "This is an example of Kim's cousin agreeing with me about TikTok and then proceeding to ask me for some Yeezys afterward. Her other cousin Kara called me saying she agreed with me then said she would speak out publicly which she never did...Then, she suggested I take medication. My dad didn't have money or a public voice when my mom destroyed me and his relationship. I do this for every parent on either side whose kid's futures are being one-sidedly controlled...I don't even have the right to get angry as a father without being called erratic. I gave that family the culture if they as a whole unit keep playing games with me I will take that culture back. A father should never have to beg for the location of their children."

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.