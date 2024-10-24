Laura Loomer Goes on a Racist Rant, Calls Herself 'Blacker than Kamala Harris'

Former president Donald Trump's biggest ally Laura Loomer has intensified racist attacks on Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Loomer questioned Harris' lineage fanning Trump's birthing rhetoric and even retrieved the vice president's birth certificate to disparage her. "I decided to identify as a black woman. Therefore I am a black woman. That's how you guys and @TheDemocrats said it works, right?", she wrote on X. Furthermore, the far-right political activist asserted that she is "blacker than Harris" when she appeared on Rumble's Loomer Unleashed program. “I’m not Black, obviously. I’m not going to pretend to be Black like Kamala Harris does, although I will say I’m blacker than Kamala Harris.”

According to Media Matters, she continued her tirade during the live session saying, “How much more is she going to pander to Black people?” Loomer asked. “‘I’m gonna legalize weed.’ Does she think that all Black people smoke marijuana? Does she think all Black men are drug addicts?” On August 1 Loomer posted a copy of Harris' birth certificate on X with the caption aiming at her parents and grandparents. "Nowhere on her birth certificate does it say that she is Black or African," she wrote. She then went on to back Trump's theory that Harris is not a woman of color.

She also criticized the Democratic leader for being a descendant of staunch slave owners and aimed at her parental side. Calling out Harris' paternal great-grandfather Hamilton Brown she traced Brown's immigration to Jamaica during the British colonial era, and how he became an enthusiastic slave owner on Jamaica's sugar estates. Trump received extreme backlash for instantly reposting her findings on his Truth social account.

According to The Independent, while appearing on The Breakfast Club in 2019 Harris expressed gratitude for her black heritage, “I’m Black, and I’m proud of being Black, and I was born Black, I will die Black,” she said. However, Fox News' Peter Doocy threw doubts over Harris's speech pattern. “Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a Southern accent?” he asked.

In early September, HuffPost's Nathalie Baptiste observed that Harris's actions on the campaign trail were based on something known as "code-switching," which is the technique of altering your tone and grammar based on your audience.

Sen. Kamala Harris at the "Conversations that Count" event during the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit on March 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ethan Miller)

It is not exclusive to politicians and is not a recent development. Code-switching is a common way for Black people and other underprivileged groups to establish cultural bonds with their own communities.

Instead, conservatives are attempting to paint Harris, who is both Black and Indian, as a scammer who is merely posing as Black, and accuse her of inventing an accent as another method to cast doubt on her identity. Meanwhile, Loomer continues to support the Republican leader with her active social media posts, however, Trump has tried to disassociate himself from her by stating on Truth Social that their opinions are different.