Trump Gives Kamala Harris New Nickname Related to Indian Roots, Then Rants "It Will Only Get Worse!"

Vice President Kamala Harris has become the target of frequent criticism from former President Donald Trump on social media following the official announcement of her presidential bid. According to the Daily Mail, in a new series of rants, Trump focused his attention on Harris' Indian roots and labeled her 'Kamabla.' However, supporters of the Democratic nominee claimed that the verbal abuse was simply a preview of the chaos and insults anticipated from the Trump campaign.

"People vote with their Stomach, and food is now at an all-time high because of Kamabla/Biden incompetence. With them in charge, It will only get worse!", the Republican leader wrote on his Truth Social. He later called her 'crazy' before continuing, "This is the most Radical Left duo in American history. There has never been anything like it, and there never will be again. Crazy Kamabla is, indeed, Crazy. I hear there is a big movement to "Bring back Crooked Joe."

But the buck didn't stop there. Given the real estate mogul's penchant for attacking his opponents on various grounds, Trump also criticized Harris for refusing to debate him on Fox News, "Kamabla Harris is afraid to Debate me on FoxNews. She will be easier to defeat on the Debate Stage than Crooked Joe Biden, just watch!"

As per ABC News, Trump voiced his displeasure that Harris appeared to have experienced a racial transformation in an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago.“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black,” He continued. “So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” He added, “You know what, I respect either one. But she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, then all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black person. And I think somebody should look into that.”

Per AP News reports, responding to Trump's comments on race, Michael Tyler, the communications director for Harris’ campaign, issued a statement saying that “the hostility Donald Trump showed on stage today is the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president as he seeks to regain power.”

“Trump lobbed personal attacks and insults at Black journalists the same way he did throughout his presidency — while he failed Black families and left the entire country digging out of the ditch he left us in,” Tyler stated. “Donald Trump has already proven he cannot unite America, so he attempts to divide us."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

When asked about the GOP nominee's remarks during her news briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answered incredulously, muttering at first, "Wow." She then went on to say that what Trump said was 'repulsive' and remarked, “It’s insulting and no one has any right to tell someone who they are, how they identify.”