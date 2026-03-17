Laura Loomer Confronted Over Past ‘Racist’ Remarks at India Today Conclave

Laura Loomer, one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, recently traveled to India to attend an event. The right-wing political activist was invited at the India Today Conclave 2026 in New Delhi. During an interaction with the reporters present at the event, Loomer was questioned over her controversial comments about Indians that she made in the past.

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At the event, Loomer delivered a message directed toward Indians from Trump himself, “I love India! Please let them know I love India.” Soon after, she was confronted by India Today reporter Rajdeep Sardesai, who questioned her about the “racist” remarks she made about Indians in the past.

Sardesai highlighted comments that Loomer had made about former Vice President Kamala Harris.​ The reporter said, “You’ve made a statement, ‘if Kamala Harris wins, the White House will smell like curry and speeches will be facilitated via a call center’.”

“You then went on to say, ‘Our country was built by white Europeans, not third-world invaders from India.’ I think you should do more than just express regret! From what I can see, you’re brazenly racist and Islamophobic,” Sardesai added.

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Loomer looked a bit surprised as Sardesai continued, “I’m sorry to say, but… we welcome all but your comments smack of anti-Indianism, and worse still, Islamophobia and, even worse, racism, which has no place, ma’am, in today’s world… That comment is unacceptable to me as an Indian and as a world citizen.”

Laura Loomer apologizes for some of her old tweets targeting Indians and says she is an advocate for Hindus and roots for the 🇮🇳🇺🇸🇮🇱 alliance, at the India Today Conclave 2026. pic.twitter.com/nJ3fbjOBfF — Sandeep Neel (@SanUvacha) March 14, 2026

​Preeti Choudhry, another India Today journalist, seemingly took a dig at Loomer as she asked her if she is carrying her own water. The comment referenced one of Loomer’s past comments where she had said, “India does have running water.”

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Choudhry stated that Loomer’s past comments even brought the left and right wing in India together in criticizing her. The journalist then asked Loomer whether she regrets making such comments toward India and its citizens.

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Responding to Choudhry’s question, Loomer refused to apologize for her stance on the H-1B visa and America First policy.

She claimed that she is a critic of big tech executives who reject the American labor force and said that they are not the brightest in the business who hire mostly from India and China.

She stated that 70 percent of Silicon Valley is dominated by foreign workers, which, she said, is an exploitation of the country’s immigration and labor laws.

However, Loomer did apologize for some of her other past comments that she made about Indians.