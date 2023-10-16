Laughing and Having Fun Is A Lot About 'Peeing Herself’ For Whoopi Goldberg of The View

At the recent Bring Change to Mind‘s 11th annual Revels & Revelations Gala, the indomitable Whoopi Goldberg, 67, fearlessly disclosed a personal aspect of aging, sharing that she frequently experiences laughter-induced accidents. During a mental health gala when Page Six questioned Whoopi Goldberg about how maintains her composure, Goldberg humorously responded, “I try to laugh and pee.” Embracing her candor, she acknowledged that, at her current "certain age," such incidents have become a regular part of her life, stating that she wets herself "a lot" when having too much fun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brad Barket

Also Read: Meghan McCain Says Watching 'The View' is Like Looking at Ex's Instagram: "I Don't Have Time"

Goldberg's revelation took place during a meaningful encounter at the gala when she warmly greeted two of Robin Williams’ children, Zak (40) and Zelda (34), as well as Williams’ second wife, Marsha Garces. Reflecting on her connection with the late comedian, who tragically died by suicide at the age of 63 in 2014, Goldberg shared with Page Six, “I watched them growing up. It’s hard when people have gone, and then you see the lights that they left behind. It’s kind of wonderful.” Robin Williams, renowned for his roles in iconic films like Mrs. Doubtfire and Sister Act, left a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul R. Giunta

Goldberg's openness about her personal experiences adds a touch of humor to a topic often treated with sensitivity. By sharing her own encounters with laughter-induced accidents, she contributes to destigmatizing discussions around aging-related challenges and bodily functions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

Also Read: 'The View' Joy Behar Shows No Mercy Towards Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Over The Beetlejuice Scandal

Prior to making headlines at the mental health event, Goldberg stirred attention earlier in the month for criticizing remarks made by actress Rachel Bilson regarding her former partner's sexual experience. On her podcast, Broad Ideas, Bilson discussed her ex-partner's lack of sexual experience, to which Goldberg responded on The View, questioning the relevance and appropriateness of Bilson's concerns, reports Hollywood Life. In the video clip, Goldberg expresses confusion, stating, “Why is it your business? Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. Now, it’s happening, and you’re mad. I don’t understand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Fans Are Left Amazed as Co-host Joy Behar’s Age Gets Revealed on Her Birthday Celebration

Bilson responded to Goldberg's comments, expressing her admiration for the veteran entertainer but asserting the importance of open discussions. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she emphasized the podcast as a safe space for candid conversations, acknowledging that reflections on statements made at the moment are a part of life.

Whoopi Goldberg admits she’s peed herself ‘a lot’ from laughing this year https://t.co/cGpmIqZo0k pic.twitter.com/hGdX0DZR9s — Page Six (@PageSix) October 14, 2023

Goldberg's recent headlines showcase her resilience, humor, and ability to navigate diverse topics, from personal anecdotes about aging to engaging in broader discussions around relationships and societal norms. Her multifaceted approach to addressing both lighthearted and serious subjects resonates with audiences and reinforces her standing as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. It cannot be disregarded that Goldberg's candid revelation continues to add laughter and open up ways for people to turn their tragedies into humor with no remorse or shame.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s What ‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Thinks About Jada Pinkett Smith’s Split Announcement Timing

Whoopi Goldberg of 'The View' Panics on Air as ABC Reporter Faces ‘Security Incident’ in Israel