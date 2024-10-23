Late Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Stuns Everyone With Her Dramatic New Look

Dannielynn Birkhead, known for her understated presence alongside her father, Larry Birkhead, at events like the Kentucky Derby, embraced a dramatic style change recently that left many fans pleasantly surprised. On October 20, Larry shared a series of photos on Instagram, revealing Dannielynn’s striking transformation. The 18-year-old had dressed as ‘The Little Pale Girl,’ a character from the 2016 horror movie Terrifier. Larry captioned the post, "Had a terrifying weekend meeting the cast of the 'Terrifier' at @galaxyconmiami Nightmare Weekend. Dannielynn wanted to dress up as the 'The Little Pale Girl' from the film. We got lucky enough to take a picture with @davidhowardthornton in his 'Art The Clown' costume."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry Birkhead (@larryanddannielynn)

As per Parade, Dannielynn's makeup included a white base, dark lips, and bold eyebrows, which perfectly mirrored the spooky character’s unsettling look. Her costume—a blood-splattered black-and-white dress—made her nearly unrecognizable. Larry didn’t don a costume himself but showed his support by flaunting a Terrifier t-shirt. The duo posed with several horror film characters throughout the event, with Dannielynn flashing a wide smile in each snapshot, clearly enjoying herself. Fans were quick to notice Larry's enthusiasm and praised him for always supporting his daughter’s interests.

One fan wrote, "She has got Anna's air. Sweet and funny personality." In agreement, another added, "I love how you all do so many fun and exciting things together. God bless you always!!" A comment also read, “You two are the best father-daughter duo!!! I hope you had an amazing time!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤.” Fans were thrilled to see Dannielynn stepping out of her usual comfort zone with such a bold and edgy look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry Birkhead (@larryanddannielynn)

Reiterating the sentiment, a fan penned, “Beautiful Anna would be super proud.” Others added, “Her personality is just the best.” Another gushed, “Good to see a teenager doing normal teenage things!!!” In a similar vein, one remarked, "Awww that’s awesome. It was a good movie too." As per People magazine, born in September 2006, Dannielynn’s life has been anything but ordinary. Her mother, the iconic model Anna Nicole Smith, tragically passed away from an accidental drug overdose just five months after her birth.

Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead attend the Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 03, 2024, in Kentucky. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen J. Cohen)

A highly publicized paternity battle ensued, with Smith’s attorney and romantic partner, Howard K. Stern, initially claiming to be Dannielynn’s father. However, DNA tests confirmed that Larry, a photographer who had a brief relationship with Smith, was her biological father. He was subsequently awarded full custody. Since then, Larry has dedicated his life to raising Dannielynn away from the chaos of the media. The pair shares a close-knit bond, traveling together and making cherished memories, whether visiting theme parks, attending concerts, or making their annual appearance at the Kentucky Derby, where Smith and Larry first met.