Last Video of Princess Diana Before Her Tragic Death Still Sends Chills Down the Spine

Princess Diana's tragic death on August 31, 1997, in a car crash at the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, sparked debates about media accountability. A recently resurfaced video of Diana recorded just two weeks before her death, has reignited these conversations. The footage shows the Princess casually dressed in a Harvard sweatshirt and cycling shorts as she returns from the gym, according to Fandom Wire.

Diana’s relationship with the media was complex. Known for her grace and charisma, she was one of the most photographed people in the world. While she used her public image to champion causes like AIDS awareness and help ban landmines; it also meant she had to consistently deal with invasive paparazzi. This pursuit ultimately contributed to her death when photographers trailed her car through the streets of Paris.

On the night of her accident, Diana, with her partner Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul left the Ritz Hotel in Paris, hoping to evade the paparazzi gathered outside. They reportedly devised a decoy plan. Two cars left the front of the hotel to mislead photographers while Diana and Fayed exited from the rear. Despite these efforts, the paparazzi quickly caught on and followed their car into the tunnel. Fayed and Paul were pronounced dead at the scene while Diana succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Fans have not forgotten the circumstances of her death, with many holding the media accountable. “You never left that poor woman alone,” commented one viewer, echoing widespread sentiments. Another lamented, “Literally chased that poor woman to death.” In a similar vein, one slammed, "Killed when she was at her happiest, murdered by paparazzi." Court proceedings following the tragedy revealed chilling details of the events leading up to the crash. As per BBC, CCTV footage presented during the inquest showed Paul waving at photographers before the couple’s departure.

The inquest also highlighted his consumption of alcohol earlier that evening. Before leaving with Diana and Fayed, Paul was seen at the hotel’s Bar Vendome ordering two Ricards, a strong aniseed spirit. Additional evidence included a seven-minute home video from an Australian tourist, showing paparazzi on mopeds aggressively chasing the decoy vehicles earlier that evening. In the hours before the crash, Paul made five trips to Place Vendôme, where paparazzi had gathered outside the Ritz. Despite the three being trapped in the car, photographers reportedly prioritized capturing images of the crash rather than aiding the victims.

In the days leading up to her final moments, Diana was reportedly at one of the happiest points in her life, enjoying her relationship with Fayed. According to a Town & Country article, Diana, recently divorced from then-Prince Charles, found comfort and joy in Fayed's company. The Princess and Charles were getting along well with the latter occasionally dropping by for casual chats. Fayed was reported to have proposed to Diana. During a visit to the Repossi jewelry boutique in Monaco, the couple selected a diamond ring, later confirmed by jeweler Alberto Repossi. Days before their deaths, Fayed picked up the ring from Repossi’s Paris branch.