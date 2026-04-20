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Last Person To See Brian Hooker Before Wife’s Disappearance Breaks Silence

Published on: April 20, 2026 at 10:35 AM ET

Bahamas bartender questions timeline and raises doubts about what happened the night Lynette Hooker disappeared.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Last known person to see Lynette Hooker alive breaks silence about Brian Hooker.
Last person known to see Brian Hooker before the disappearance of Lynette Hooker, breaks his silence. (Image Source: Brian Hooker Facebook, Albaco Inn Facebook)

A bartender believed to be among the last people to see Brian Hooker before his wife Lynette Hooker disappeared in the Bahamas, is speaking out about their night of drinking — and why parts of the timeline raise red flags for him.

Ken, 38, who was working at the Abaco Inn in Elbow Cay, Bahamas, told The New York Post the Brian Hooker and Lynette Hooker spent the early evening of April 3 by the pool, ordering rum and Cokes. He recalled Brian Hooker as “pretty tall” with tattoos, adding, “He seemed like an old war vet or something like that.”

According to the Bahamas bartender, Lynette and Brian Hooker showed up around 4:30 p.m., with Lynette heading toward the pool first while Brian approached the bar, quietly ordering two rum and Cokes and paying cash without much conversation.

Roughly an hour and a half later, Brian returned for another round. Ken said he noticed the man’s gratitude as the bar grew busy. “He was like, ‘Oh man, thank you for getting me served kinda quick’ … because we were crowded,” Ken explained.

Nothing about the interaction initially stood out to the bartender. “Not what I saw, anyway,” he said. However, he pointed out that he never actually saw or spoke with Lynette. “When I heard about it the next day, I was shocked, definitely. But then again, I didn’t see the lady, I didn’t get to talk to her or anything like that.”

Ken estimated the couple remained around the bar and pool area for about two and a half hours, describing his interaction with Brian as otherwise ordinary. Still, with his familiarity of the local waters and geography, Ken said the events that allegedly followed don’t quite make sense to him.

“It’s weird … for him to be going from here to there, then ending up in Marsh Harbour and nobody sees the lady, it’s weird,” he said, referencing the nearby peninsula settlement across the water from Elbow Cay where Brian later anchored their boat, the Soulmate.

He also questioned the timing of the trip itself. “What catches my eye is they left here at 7, 7:30 and [her going missing] supposedly happened right after they left here, and he didn’t make it over there until 4 a.m. or something like that, in 25-mph winds,” the bartender said.

“It’s only four miles that way. It shouldn’t have taken eight to 10 hours to get there. Even if he was only floating, it should have been a much quicker time,” he said.

Lynette hasn’t been seen since that night. 

He has adamantly denied any crime or foul play occurred.

Lynette’s family has continued to raise alarm in the wake of her disappearance, pointing to what they describe as a troubled and on-again, off-again marriage. Her mother previously said Lynette had left Hooker multiple times and had been planning to end the relationship for good before she vanished.

Lynette Hooker’s has echoed those concerns, publicly suggesting they believe foul play may have been involved and urging investigators to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding their mother’s disappearance.

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