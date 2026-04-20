Last Person To See Brian Hooker Before Wife’s Disappearance Breaks Silence

A bartender believed to be among the last people to see Brian Hooker before his wife Lynette Hooker disappeared in the Bahamas, is speaking out about their night of drinking — and why parts of the timeline raise red flags for him.

Ken, 38, who was working at the Abaco Inn in Elbow Cay, Bahamas, told The New York Post the Brian Hooker and Lynette Hooker spent the early evening of April 3 by the pool, ordering rum and Cokes. He recalled Brian Hooker as “pretty tall” with tattoos, adding, “He seemed like an old war vet or something like that.”

Última persona que vio a Brian Hooker antes de la desaparición de su esposa Lynette revela detalles de la noche https://t.co/XnWg54J5EG — Félix Victorino (@donfelixspm) April 20, 2026

According to the Bahamas bartender, Lynette and Brian Hooker showed up around 4:30 p.m., with Lynette heading toward the pool first while Brian approached the bar, quietly ordering two rum and Cokes and paying cash without much conversation.

Roughly an hour and a half later, Brian returned for another round. Ken said he noticed the man’s gratitude as the bar grew busy. “He was like, ‘Oh man, thank you for getting me served kinda quick’ … because we were crowded,” Ken explained.

Nothing about the interaction initially stood out to the bartender. “Not what I saw, anyway,” he said. However, he pointed out that he never actually saw or spoke with Lynette. “When I heard about it the next day, I was shocked, definitely. But then again, I didn’t see the lady, I didn’t get to talk to her or anything like that.”

Ken estimated the couple remained around the bar and pool area for about two and a half hours, describing his interaction with Brian as otherwise ordinary. Still, with his familiarity of the local waters and geography, Ken said the events that allegedly followed don’t quite make sense to him.

“It’s weird … for him to be going from here to there, then ending up in Marsh Harbour and nobody sees the lady, it’s weird,” he said, referencing the nearby peninsula settlement across the water from Elbow Cay where Brian later anchored their boat, the Soulmate.

He also questioned the timing of the trip itself. “What catches my eye is they left here at 7, 7:30 and [her going missing] supposedly happened right after they left here, and he didn’t make it over there until 4 a.m. or something like that, in 25-mph winds,” the bartender said.

“People who boat every day know the story don’t really add up.” As Brian Hooker remains in custody after his wife vanished during a nighttime boat ride in the Bahamas, a friend of the couple is calling his story into question. pic.twitter.com/QrDlGzAmzV — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) April 11, 2026

“It’s only four miles that way. It shouldn’t have taken eight to 10 hours to get there. Even if he was only floating, it should have been a much quicker time,” he said.

Lynette hasn’t been seen since that night. Brian was arrested on Wednesday in regard to her disappearance but was released Monday when detectives chose not to file charges. Brian Hooker reportedly smirked as he left their station without being charged in his wife’s disappearance. Hooker, wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and dark pants, was described as casually walking out of Central Police Station in Freeport, Bahamas’ capital, late Monday.

Police missed a deadline of 7:20 p.m. to officially charge him. Brian Hooker wouldn’t speak to reporters about his detainment and declined to leave a statement about his missing wife Lynette, who disappeared April 4.



Brian Hooker has maintained to police that Lynette Hooker slipped and fell off a small dingy as they were returning to the Soulmate. He has adamantly denied any crime or foul play occurred.

Lynette’s family has continued to raise alarm in the wake of her disappearance, pointing to what they describe as a troubled and on-again, off-again marriage. Her mother previously said Lynette had left Hooker multiple times and had been planning to end the relationship for good before she vanished.

Lynette Hooker’s has echoed those concerns, publicly suggesting they believe foul play may have been involved and urging investigators to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding their mother’s disappearance.