Largest U.S. Healthcare Fraud Takedown Targets 324 Defendants

Federal authorities have launched one of the largest healthcare fraud investigations in U.S. history, announcing the arrests of 324 individuals in a nationwide crackdown dubbed “Operation Gold Rush.”

Healthcare fraud has long been an issue in the U.S., costing taxpayers billions each year. This operation may seem like a one-time solution to tackle the long-standing issue in America. Head of the criminal division, Matthew Galeotti, addressed the media as he announced details about the “largest coordinated healthcare fraud takedown” in the history of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Galeotti said that Operation Gold Rush is implemented to save American taxpayers from “fraudsters” and “protect the integrity of America’s healthcare system.” The operation will be carried out across multiple states and includes arrests of medical professionals, business owners, and others accused of exploiting the system.

DOJ criminal department head Matthew Galeotti claimed that around 324 individuals, including nearly 100 medical professionals, have been charged with $14.6 billion in fraudulent schemes.

Authorities say Operation Gold Rush will address complex networks of doctors, clinic owners, telemedicine companies, and scammers who allegedly submitted fake claims for unnecessary medical services, prescription drugs, and equipment that was wrongly acquired. While it may be impossible to talk about all the issues Operation Gold Rush is going to focus on, he made sure to point out some key points that seem important to get a better understanding of the operation.

According to The New York Post, many criminals allegedly stole over 1 million Americans’ identities, set up dozens of fake U.S. medical supply companies, and laundered money through cryptocurrency and foreign shell companies. Around 12 suspects were arrested internationally at airports and the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to a viral clip on X, Galeotti first said that these frauds are detrimental not only to the economy but to every citizen who gave their hard-earned money in the name of getting proper healthcare services.

🚨 BREAKING: Federal authorities announce a massive healthcare fraud crackdown dubbed “Operation Gold Rush,” with 324 individuals charged and alleged losses totaling $14.6 billion.pic.twitter.com/50baMCv5GT — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 23, 2026

“Every fake billing, kickback scheme represents money taken directly from the pockets of American taxpayers who fund these essential programs through hard work and sacrifice,” he added.

Matthew Galeotti called out the criminal who defrauds these scheme they are not only indulging in theft, but are also driving up the “national deficit of the nation,” which affects disabled people and elderly citizens.

Under Operation Gold Rush, there will be a complete seizure of cash, luxury vehicles, and properties. Moreover, alongside the DOJ, federal agencies, including the FBI and the Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, coordinated to make the operation a success.

Additionally, the operation will also take down the transnational criminal networks “engaging in complex crimes to defraud the healthcare system.

These include links from Russia, Pakistan, Eastern Europe and many others. Galeotti accused these notorious folks of “infiltrating the healthcare system.”

Galeotti warned that criminals cannot use taxpayers’ money as their personal “piggy banks” anymore. Third, he discussed how these networks tracked opioid-related arrests in Texas, where a network was allegedly running in multiple front pharmacies to send prescription drugs into black markets.

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He further asserted these activities are “not instances of poor judgment but a calculated scheme designed to exploit Americans struggling with addiction.”

As the head, he warned that officers would also bust corrupt pharmaceutical companies and make everyone pay a price for the serious “breach of trust” amongst people.

Lastly, under his leadership, Galeotti pledged that all responsible parties will be held accountable for their serious breach of trust against vulnerable citizens.