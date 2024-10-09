Lara Trump's Glam Photoshoot Goes Over the Top with Unrealistic Filters

Lara Trump has found herself in the spotlight once again, but this time, it’s not for her political connections or fitness routine. Her latest photoshoot, shared on social media, has sparked quite a buzz, as many fans noticed something off about her glam look. A new Instagram reel posted on Sunday, October 6, by fashion designer Oscar G. Lopez, shows Lara, daughter-in-law of former president Donald Trump, dressed to impress in a polka dot top paired with a white tulle maxi skirt and chunky white heels. But it was not her outfit that turned heads, rather the editing of the images.

Lopez captioned the same, "@laraleatrump GLAM ALERT! Don't be afraid to Unleash your Beauty." Viewers couldn’t help but notice the apparent contrast between the polished photos and what they believed to be the real Lara. Her smooth, tanned skin and perfectly contoured face sparked a debate about how much editing went into the final images, according to The List.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

Lopez’s post included a series of images of the former Inside Edition producer, with her bronzed arms and legs fully on display. However, the unedited photos that followed told a different story. In the raw images, Lara appeared much paler, with no airbrush effects on her face or body. The stark contrast between the photos led to a mix of reactions from netizens online. Despite the visible changes, many of Lara's followers didn’t seem to care, flooding the comments section with praise for her looks. "Lara Trump is a BOSS! And a smokeshow too," one wrote while another added, "Can we talk about the legs on this gem???"

This isn’t the first time Lara’s appearance has come under scrutiny for a little touch-up. In August, she shared a selfie with her husband after voting in the Florida primary. Though she looked glamorous with her makeup fully done, sharp-eyed followers noticed that her face appeared overly smooth and her teeth unnaturally white compared to her unfiltered features. The use of filters was once again a hot topic, with one commenter even pointing out the obvious enhancements— "The filters [are] glaringly obvious."

Trump bucks 4 plastic surgery



Lara Trump 2016 & 2024



😳🤔🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gRKPLnYtrU — KatMcButterfly (@KatMcButterfly) March 16, 2024

In addition to online critics, some cosmetic dermatologists have also speculated over the years that Lara might have had a few procedures done over the years, including a possible nose job, facelift, and fillers. While these rumors are common for public figures, especially within the Trump family, Lara has yet to confirm or deny the claims.

Nice little morning at the Loggerhead Triathlon and nice little cheering team too! ☺️🏊‍♀️🚴‍♀️🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fp2Fq3YabG — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) September 9, 2023

Lara’s focus on her appearance is not new. Before stepping into the spotlight as a political figure and television producer, Lara briefly pursued modeling during her time at North Carolina State University. She is also a triathlete who likes to incorporate various forms of workout including running, biking, or swimming at least once a week, reported the Conservateur.