Lara Trump Pressures NFL Legend to Call Trump a “Great Golfer” on Live TV

Talk about putting someone on the spot and then asking them to praise you or someone you know on national television. If this were an art form, the Trump family, especially Lara Trump, would win all the prizes.

Donald Trump‘s ability to play golf has long been a topic of both admiration and controversy. Many people have played with Trump in the past and then came out criticizing his game and his penchant for cheating. Critics have wasted no time pointing to incidents where caddies were caught improving their lie on the course.

Yet, Donald Trump has continued to brag about his skills. He most recently won the 2025 Senior Club Championship at his Bedminster club and didn’t wait for anyone else to praise his game as he did it himself. But people were sceptical.

However, the youngest daughter-in-law of the Trump clan, Lara Trump, is out here making sure she earns points with the patriarch of the family. She recently had retired NFL star Brian Urlacher on her show My View with Lara Trump, where she point-blankly asked Urlacher to praise Trump and his gold prowess.

Urlacher is an extreme conservative and a Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker and one of his era’s most recognisable defensive players. When asked, he talked about his experience playing alongside Donald Trump.

Lara Trump: Tell America, Donald Trump is actually a really great golfer pic.twitter.com/wcGLXzmWsq — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2025

“I got to play with him twice at Trump LA,” Urlacher said. “First of all, an amazing golf course.

He’s so fun. The stories are amazing. At 78 years old, he hits it really well. I hope I’m still walking when I’m his age, and my man is playing great golf.”

Urlacher also admitted that his game that day was nothing special and joked that he shot a 79 or 80. However, he acknowledged that the highlight of his game was being able to play with President Trump.

“It was fun to play with him … I don’t think there were any quiet times out there, just great stories and a fun, great guy to play with,” Urlacher said.

Donald Trump is a man of many talents, controversies, and lies. The more he lies, the more evidence there is against it. But he is relentless. There have been long-running debates about his playing abilities.

BREAKING: Trump ruined his own golf tournament this weekend at Mar-a-Lago when he accused the winner of cheating, called the cops to escort the winner off his property, and then kept the trophy for himself. — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) March 5, 2023

All through the years, both as a businessman and as president, Trump has spent a great deal of time playing golf. He has always maintained that he is one of the greatest players ever. Yet behind the doors and in the hush-tones, people have talked about how false his claims have been.

But Trump has been determined. He has leaned on golf to demonstrate stamina and skill. He has also claimed dozens of tournament wins at his own clubs, and even the White House regularly posts his ‘achievements’ on the golf course.

Winning on and off the course. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/dlcB8czscf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 2, 2025

In May 2025, the administration tweeted his scorecard from Bedminster and declared him “winning on and off the course.”

Though many are sceptical of his ‘winnings’. Sportswriter Rick Reilly wrote a book, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, in which he chronicled numerous stories of Donald Trump allegedly bending the rules on the course. Critics have also pointed to suspiciously low scores, “mulligans,” and caddies repositioning balls. Yet, Trump does not wait for anyone else to praise his game as he does it himself. He calls himself a “great athlete” who plays “phenomenal golf.”

🚨🎥 WATCH: President Trump has been caught cheating at golf pic.twitter.com/1SBkHMPO73 — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) July 27, 2025

Only those who play with Donald Trump know whether he is truly as skilled as he claims to be, but who can say something negative about the president of the country?

Golf has become part of his political persona. It is a symbol of endurance, confidence, and success. Pulling praises out of Urlacher and broadcasting it on national television reinforces that story. And for Trump, the optics of playing strong golf at nearly 80 years old may be just as valuable as any scorecard.