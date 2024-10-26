Lara Trump Mocked for Wearing 'Tacky' Trump Necklace During Interview: "Gaudy Gold Dog Collar"

Lara Trump stirred up social media chatter by sporting a unique accessory during a recent interview: a bold necklace featuring an image of her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump. Critics quickly took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to mock the choice. One user posted the clip with the caption, "RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump wore a giant necklace of Trump for her interview with paid Russian disinformation asset Benny Johnson.”

As per OK! Magazine, one user wrote, "Tacky AND trashy. The Trump way." In agreement, another user added, "Her gaudy gold dog collar." Someone else added, “At some point, they will realize how ridiculous this all is, right?” Another user added, “Why does her face look like she overdosed on Botox?” As if this was not enough, someone else tweeted, “But they claim to be “Christians” but stay worshipping this false idol. MAGA Christians can’t tell me nothing because I don’t want to hear it. They don’t practice what they preach. Can’t wait for this election to be over. Gosh.”

The necklace was just the beginning, as Lara also made headlines with her spirited defense of Donald, dismissing allegations of racism. During an interview with Charlamagne tha God, she claimed, “I’ve known this man for 16 years. And, you know, you can go to each of those incidents, and you know, there was, there was never any, any proof of anything.”

Interestingly, Lara said this despite his controversial comments about migrants and Haitian immigrants. The statement prompted a laugh from Charlamagne, who pointedly remarked, "It’s hysterical. But, I mean, people act like there’s no such thing as Google or we don’t have TV, radio.” Still, Lara remained steadfast in her defense, urging viewers to judge Donald by his actions rather than what she saw as a 'knee-jerk' label of racism.

Besides, this wasn't Lara’s first time defending her father-in-law against controversy. In past appearances, the RNC co-chair has minimized his inflammatory language, including his remarks toward Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he referred to as 'mentally disabled,' at rallies. She brushed off the rhetoric and exclaimed, “...this is Donald Trump and he has never tried to make himself out to be anyone other than who he is. And obviously he’s kind of joking around there with the crowd at a Trump rally when he says those things,” as noted by HuffPost.

Laura Trump and Donald Trump on June 5, 2021, in Greenville, North Carolina. (Image Source: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

Although Republicans worry Trump’s tone could impact down-ballot races, Lara disagreed, asserting he had consistently boosted GOP candidates, maintaining a strong influence on the party’s success. According to her, Democrats are the ones who should be nervous, particularly about their chances in Congress. She remarked, “So any concerns anyone has about Donald Trump being on the ticket with them, on the Republican side, I really don’t buy. I think the Democrats are probably worried about losing the Senate and possibly not being able to gain any ground in the House because Donald Trump is on the ticket.”