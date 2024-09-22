Lara Trump Landed Herself in Hot Waters Over Her 'Sick' Outfit Choice During Late-Night Border Visit

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, landed herself in hot waters following her recent nighttime visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. The controversy stems from her choice of attire which critics labeled as 'sick' and inappropriate given the occasion. The co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) took to social media to share images of her trip. She captioned the same as, "Incredible trip, in the middle of the night, to our southern border." The photos featured Lara standing in front of the border wall, wearing a camouflage shirt. She was accompanied by Republican TV pundit, Morgan Ortagus, who sported a camo jacket. Pam Bondi, a former special advisor to Donald, was also present and donned a camo cap.

The post quickly went viral as netizens accused Lara of turning a serious issue into a photo opportunity. An X user remarked, "Why do you people always put on costumes when you go to the border? Do you think you are going to do hand-to-hand combat?" Another commenter pointed out the performative nature of the visit. Taking a jab at Donald, they argued, "You got to play dress up and pose for a photo op. Congrats. Grifting that donor cash just like Grandpa." In a similar vein, one echoed, "You are sick. Wearing camo. You think your veiled implications of 'hunting humans' is being overlooked?"

Why do you people always put on costumes when you go to the border? Do you think you're going to do hand to hand combat? And Jesus, what size are your feet? Thirteens? — OnBakerStreet444 (@OnBakerStreet4) September 19, 2024

The border visit follows another recent controversy involving Lara. She was criticized for her response to Donald's false statements about Haitian immigrants in Springfield. Fox News' Howard Kurtz questioned her about the authenticity of these statements. "Well, it's not up to me to decide that. This information came directly from the people of Springfield," she stated. She further defended the former president's statements by asserting, "You know, no one at our campaign...Donald Trump didn't make this up himself. You heard from people at a city council meeting, I believe, that they were very concerned about what has been going on," as per Irish Star.

You got to play dress up and pose for a photo op. Congrats. Grifting that donor cash just like Grandpa. — sonny1966 (@pthomas303) September 19, 2024

Lara claimed to have "learned a lot" about the current immigrant situation during her border visit. In an appearance on Fox News's Hannity, she shared some of her observations. "I learned a term 'recycled child.' That is a child that the Border Patrol sees four, five, six, maybe even seven times. The same child coming over the border with different military-aged men so that those men can get into our country illegally."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

She also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris's handling of border security. She stated, "To see it with my own eyes, as Morgan and I did yesterday in the middle of the night, was something I will never forget. And I wish Kamala Harris would go and take that trip, but I don't think we will hold our breath on that," as per the Washinton Examiner.