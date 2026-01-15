Lakewood Family of 3 Found Shot Dead; Police Investigate Possible Murder-Suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death. Reader discretion is advised.

California police officials shared an update about the horrific shooting at a Lakewood home. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed finding a family of three, including a 17-year-old, shot dead in their Lorelei Avenue home. Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide.

Lieutenant Daniel Vizcarra from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau and Captain Daniel Holguin shared a few details about the California shooting. The spokesperson revealed what they discovered upon entering the crime scene.

The identities of the victims and further details about what led to their deaths are being kept under wraps, as it remains an active investigation. Authorities have confirmed there is currently no threat to the community, describing it as an “isolated” incident.

A 17-year-old girl and two adults were found dead Thursday morning inside a home in Lakewood after a triple shooting, authorities said. A fourth person, identified only as a woman, survived. Deputies believe the woman and the three people found dead are related but have not… pic.twitter.com/783lpdKPsH — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 15, 2026

The usually quiet neighborhood of Lakewood was rocked after gunshots were reportedly heard in the morning. Police revealed they responded to a 911 call of assault with a deadly weapon around 8:00 AM. Vizcara claimed they have not yet identified the caller nor where it ‘originated’. About the victims, police strongly believe the victims are all related and are family. However, they have yet to confirm it.

When officials and the fire department arrived on the scene, they were met with an “extremely distraught” woman who had ran outside the home. She reportedly didn’t have any injuries when she met with the police.

The woman is assumed to be a member of the family and was taken in for questioning. Police confirmed she is currently not a suspect in the case. Vizcarra said, “We do believe she is family, but investigators have not interviewed her yet.”

All three victims – a male, a female, and the teen – had suffered gunshot wounds to their upper torso. Because they were pronounced dead on the scene, the victims were not rushed to the hospital, according to a fire department spokesperson. The cops have also discovered a gun in the California home.

According to NBC, police have not ruled out a “murder-suicide.” However, exact details about the motive for it remain unknown. Authorities have opened up tip lines and urged anyone with relevant information about the Lakewood shooting to come forward. They have also advised that neighbors within proximity of the crime scene remain away for safety reasons.

Captain Holguin also commented on the “tragedy” that took place in Lakewood and attested to the safety of the neighborhood. He said, “Our homicide will conduct a thorough investigation, and our deputies will continue their patrol in the city of Lakewood.

According to The Mirror US, neighbors claimed the family had lived in the Lakewood home for 20 years until the tragic shooting. A neighbor, Peggy Avila, speaking to NBC, shared her thoughts on the shooting.

Avila claimed loved ones and friends of the deceased were in “silence and mourning.” She said, “We’re just mourning, you know? We’re praying for the best…” Avila added that the shooting has not only “touched her heart” but also the “community.”