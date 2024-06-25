Lady Gaga's Most Powerful Speech of 2020 Against Donald Trump Resurfaced and Received Major Backlash

During a 2020 Biden-Harris rally in Pennsylvania, Democratic supporter Lady Gaga delivered a pointed critique of former President Donald Trump. As per The Guardian, she brought up Trump's past of offensive sexual statements and alleged sexual assaults in an ardent speech of support for Joe Biden. “Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it because they do,” she said.

“Everybody no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies … Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.” The throwback clip has recently gone viral on X and netizens do not agree with the Bad Romance songstress' political endorsement.

BREAKING: Lady Gaga just delivered one of the most powerful rebukes of Donald Trump this year. It’s safe to say that Lady Gaga will be supporting President Biden. Retweet so all Americans see this. pic.twitter.com/JbUip7jNNn — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 24, 2024

@ElonJoin839 felt celebrities should be left out of politics: "Again, why do people look to celebrities like they have the answers? They don’t feel the push and pull of the economy like 90% of the population does." @notanokguy criticized: "Lady Gaga makes some music I don’t listen to. Her political opinions are even less interesting to me than her music." @1800factsmatter mocked:"The lady that wore a meat dress? A literal Dress made out of Beef."

@Liberacrat chimed: "I knew she was a singer…but my God is she one hell of an Amazing Actress and that’s exactly what this propaganda piece you just played was an act." @dilligas77 questioned: "Like I would rely on an entertainer to advise me on national security, the crisis at the border, rising violent crime, or on wages trailing inflation and homelessness." @Longshoreman912 sided Trump: "More of a reason to vote for Trump." @confusedmuser agreed: "I’d never vote for anyone who relies on celebrity endorsements."

@dwj1949 reasoned: "Well Beavis, Most Americans understand Most Hollywood Elite are detached from reality. Consequently Most American look to Hollywood for Entertainment, not political advice. The way I see it is Hollywood and Politicians need to stay in their respective lanes since most politicians make bad artistic performers and most artistic performers make bad political consultants. Here’s your sign!

Gaga alluded to Trump's notorious 2005 claim that “when you’re a star, they let you do it … Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything”. The Republican leader responded to her comments saying she “is not too good … I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories.”

Trump’s communications director Tim Murtagh tweeted in retaliation with a statement: “Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry.” Gaga responded: “I’m glad to be living rent-free in your head.”