Lady Gaga is Reportedly Making Her Fiancé Dizzy With Her Ever-Changing Wedding Plans

Lady Gaga, the pop icon, known for her extravagant style and artistic flair is reportedly driving her fiancé, Michael Polansky, up the wall with her ever-changing wedding plans. The couple, who have been together since 2020, are now planning their big day, but it seems that Gaga’s perfectionist tendencies are turning the process into a rollercoaster of indecision. According to insiders Gaga has been struggling to settle on a vision for her wedding. An insider spilled the beans and revealed, "She's been going back and forth about what kind of wedding she wants. One day she wants an intimate low-key affair on her Malibu ranch and the next day it's a castle overseas."

This constant flip-flopping has reportedly left Polansky feeling dizzy and overwhelmed, as reported by Radar. The insider further added, "He just wants to marry her and doesn't care about the wedding one bit. But Gaga is a perfectionist and this wedding has made her a bridezilla already." While Polansky is eager to tie the knot, he’s finding it challenging to keep up with Gaga’s ever-changing plans.

Lady Gaga seems to be engaged after introducing boyfriend Michael Polansky as “my fiancé” to the French Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/SsZmseVaWG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 28, 2024

Gaga, who turned 38 in March 2024, has been keeping her engagement relatively low-key. Polansky proposed at her birthday party, but the couple chose to keep the news private for several months. A source close to the situation shared, "The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away, but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise. Everyone’s excited about them getting married.” The source continued, "They’re great together. He’s excited and supportive of her career. He can’t stand being in the spotlight but lets her shine. He has his own business priorities that she’s supportive of."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Carr

Despite the ups and downs of wedding planning, friends describe Polansky as the perfect partner for Gaga. As per the reports of People magazine, an insider said, “He let her shine and made sure she had everything she needed…She was smiling and laughing all night…It was a fun celebration.” A while ago, in an interview, Gaga gushed, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life…It’s what reminds me that I’m just like everybody else in some ways,” she said. “We’re all susceptible to these things.”

One source remarked, "They are both hard-working and love working together on charity projects [...] They have not been sitting around during the lockdown and instead focused on where they can do good. They want to help out where they can." Gaga and Polansky’s relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing. The couple briefly split in March 2023 over disagreements about marriage and children, but they were back together just a few months later. Since rekindling their romance, they have been spotted together at various public events, including the Paris Olympics, where Gaga referred to Polansky as her fiancé for the first time in public.