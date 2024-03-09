Kylie Jenner Was Accused of 'Copying' Songstress Kylie Minogue for the Reality Star’s Product Launch

Kylie Jenner accused of ‘copying’ rival Kylie Minogue for reality star’s product launch after pair’s heated court battle

Kylie Jenner and Kylie Minogue got into a legal spat in 2016 when the TV personality from America attempted to trademark "Kylie" for use in endorsements and advertisements. After the pop artist Minogue enlisted the help of her legal team and prevailed, it seemed as if the story would end. However, Jenner just released her perfume, Cosmic, with the same name as a song from Minogue's 2007 album X.

As reported by The Sun, a Reddit user recently found that Minogue's song was shelved due to Jenner's new perfume. The song Kylie Cosmic is no longer available when admirers of the artist search for it on Google. Pictures and links to Jenner's scent will be abundant for everyone looking. Fans will need to explicitly search for 'Kylie Minogue Cosmic' to get any information on the song. Jenner received criticism for her perfume in the Reddit post's comment area. One user commented, "Meanwhile Mattel just released a 'Kylie M' Barbie while Kardashian's 'Kyleehee' Bratz doll remains in the bargain bin where it belongs." A second user added, "The fact she named it cosmic despite the fact there’s nothing ethereal about it instead the theme is flowers." A third user wrote, "I’m curious if this was supposed to be strategic, some sort of dig, etc., and if the connection can hurt or help with SEO." A fourth one jotted down, "She is so bloody angry about Kylie Minogue being the OG GOAT Kylie."

This song is in my list of top Kylie tracks 🔮



Kylie Minogue, Cosmic, The Kylie Show, 2007 ✨ #KylieMinogue pic.twitter.com/cv4j6B3n7Y — Kallen Fleming (@FlemingKallen) July 8, 2023

Documents submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office reveal that Jenner tried to register the mark 'KYLIE' for 'endorsement services' and 'advertising services' in the US in April 2015. Minogue's team responded by filing a motion to oppose in February 2016, claiming that there would be misunderstanding and 'damage' to Minogue's branding. In addition to owning the URL www.kylie.com, they noted that Minogue is an "internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian, and breast cancer activist" who already has Kylie-related trademarks in the US across many businesses. Conversely, Jenner was written off as a "secondary reality television personality" who had come under fire for her "controversial posts and photographic exhibitionism" on social media.

The Kardashians star has been under fire because a large portion of her fan base thinks her most recent business endeavors are a 'flop.' Jenner shared a commercial for Sprinter, her new vodka seltzer beverage. The reality star was seen in the video having a pool day with pals while just wearing a black bikini. The TV personality went for a swim in sunny California while showing off her trimmest physique to date. In the seductive footage, Kylie drank on her latest business endeavor, a high-end vodka soda drink. Fans, however, were unimpressed with Kylie's newest interest and criticized her for entering the world of booze and using her bikini to market the drink. One fan commented, "Mediocre makeup brand, skin brand, baby brand, a clothing line that doesn’t make sense, a perfume and now this. I get it I do but why not just focus on one thing make it be able to stand on its own before starting something else." Another added, "Ok this has to be a joke."