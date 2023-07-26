Who Wore It Better? Kylie Jenner Has a Fashion Face-off With Dua Lipa Twinning in a Lime Green Mini-Dress

Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa are giving major fashion goals with their twinning styles. The billionaire beauty founder shared a series of summer OOTD photos on her Instagram recently.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Fans couldn't help but notice that the Hulu star was wearing the same lime green micro-mini dress with black lace details as the Levitating hitmaker. However, Jenner styled the figure-hugging green outfit as a voguish off-shoulder ensemble with minimal makeup and a messy hairdo. She captioned the carousel of images, "Posting these now before they get lost in my camera roll."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan page (@loveit_edit_celebrity_)

The reality star accessorized the silky lime green dress with strappy black stilettos that complimented the knotted hem. However, Seventeen reports that the exact same dress was worn by Albanian singer Dua Lipa during her exotic vacation to Greece.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The Sweetest Pie songstress had showed off her curves in the lime green dress while posing on the streets of Greece on a memorable night out. Lipa opted to style the neckline of her stylish outfit in a boatneck shape.

She accessorized the vacation look with strappy black and red heeled sandals and large gold hoop earrings. The singer let her hair down with just a simple middle parting and kept her makeup minimal with feathered lashes and gothic-style lips. She captioned the images, "v happy summer bean."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Jenner has been famously taking fashion cues from elder sister Kim Kardashian when it comes to gracing red carpets and runway shows. She wore a stunning electric blue Givenchy gown for the Paris Fashion Week this year, which she paired with the controversial Givenchy noose-shaped necklace, and a pair of pink boots. The look was right out of Kardashian's fashion book. The SKIMS founder had graced the red carpet at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar's after-party wearing a similar neon blue Balenciaga gown with long sleeves.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

Kardashian had been furious over the fact that Jenner copied her style. This had been showcased in one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes. In the clip shared on a meme page for the Kardashians, Superficialtech, Jenner, Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner can be seen having dinner together when Kardashian asserts, "If it isn't bad enough that Kylie is coming for my throne and we have major beef." She continued, "This f**king h** over here." A confused Kris can then be seen interrupting, "What h**?" to which Kylie proudly takes credit, pointing to herself, saying, "Me." Kardashian then proceeds to explain, "That h** over there decides to try to copy me again."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Superficial (@superficialtech)

Kylie has been setting her business ideals like her sister. SKIMS recently entered the billion-dollar mark at $4 billion after raising $270 million in funding. “It has grown quickly, and we’re so proud of that. We’ve had a really good flow of product launches,” Kardashian told The New York Times. Meanwhile, the cosmetic entrepreneur's net worth lies at $700 million. Jenner currently earns approximately $100 million annually from her cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics, of which she sold 51% two years ago to Coty Inc. for $600 million.

