Fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner made her relationship with Timothee Chalamet public to divert attention from a significant family event. Last week, the 26-year-old reality TV star was seen with the Dune actor, aged 27, marking their first public appearance together since dating rumors started circulating earlier this year. The two were spotted sharing intimate moments at a Beyonce concert in Los Angeles, California, on Labor Day. They were also captured together at a New York Fashion Week dinner and engaging in public displays of affection at the U.S. Open over the weekend. The sudden 'openness' about their relationship, following months of secrecy, has led many fans to believe there might be a specific motive behind Jenner's decision.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, a fan highlighted the dubious timing on a popular 'Kardashian' discussion thread and posted several pictures of upcoming projects that Kylie and her well-known family are involved in. Notably, the user emphasized the imminent release of the fourth season of their Hulu show, The Kardashians. Another individual wrote, "I bet the cameras were rolling for the show. The way Tim looks at the camera is telling," when talking about the kissing that Kylie and Timothee engaged in during the Beyonce concert. A second person commented: "Remember when people said they were not promoting anything so it must be super real? Yeah right." Some other fans speculated if the motive behind the move was to generate buzz for Chalamet's upcoming film, Wonka. Nonetheless, ardent fans of the two have also expressed their delight for this new relationship between Jenner and Chalamet.

While Kylie and Timothee are now making their relationship public, it's important to note that fans shouldn't anticipate seeing the actor appear on The Kardashians in the near future. “Timothee is very careful with his personal conduct in relationships because one dumb mistake can send everything he's built down the toilet. Is he taking a risk by getting so serious with Kylie so quickly? Yes, but Timothee has a strong sense of boundaries and is obsessed with managing his reputation. I don't think he's going to pop up on the reality show the way some of the other Kardashian suitors have, and I don't think Kylie has any expectation that he would. It’s not how he rolls," a Hollywood insider recently told The U.S. Sun.

The first episode of The Kardashians is set to be released on Hulu on September 28. Speculation about Kylie and Timothee's romantic involvement began when they were spotted together shortly after Kylie's separation from Travis Scott, who is the father of her two children, Stormi (aged five) and Aire (aged one), in January. Additionally, Kylie has been seen making multiple visits to Timothee's residence in Beverly Hills over the past few months.

