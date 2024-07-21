Kylie Jenner Said She Looked up to THIS Sister for Parental Advice, as Mom Kris Focused on 'Friendship'

Despite occasional drama, the Kardashian clan is a close-knit family that stands by each other in times of crisis. Although Kris Jenner seems to be the glue, Kylie Jenner once revealed that she looks up to her "mother-like" half-sister Khloe Kardashian for valuable parental advice instead of their 'momager' who insists on being more friendly and work-driven.

Kylie, who was 17 years old back then, said that she's closest to her elder sister Kendall with whom she spends "every second growing up. After that it's probably Khloe," who is more of a parent to her than the Kardashian matriarch. In a 2015 interview with UK Grazia, she revealed her bond with the Good American founder, "Khloe is more of a mom to me than my mom is sometimes. My mom is all about being friends."

The now mother-of-two had an unconventional upbringing growing up. Their family's reality TV series KUWTK- Keeping Up With The Kardashians began filming in 2007 - when she was barely nine. Kylie was raised in Calabasas alongside her sister Kendall, half-sisters Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney, half-brother Rob Kardashian, and parents Kris and Caitlyn (then-Bruce) Jenner.

Over the years, their show documented the famous family's evolved relationships. The sisters went on to date and marry different men, built their own families, and became mothers. However, despite differences, heartbreaks, and personal losses, as a family, they overcame all obstacles. Fast forward to now, the Kardashians couldn't have a more strong bond.

What was even sweeter was Khloe reciprocating Kylie's "motherly" emotions in a now-deleted social media post, a video compilation of the sisters made by a fan, that the former shared on Instagram in 2023. The video featured a series of recent and throwback clips of the two together, from KUTWK to their Met Gala in 2022. Alongside, a voiceover of the sisters talking about their relationship played in the background.

"Every time something frustrates me in the family and I have no one to talk to, I usually call Khloé because she's like the best sister ever," gushed Kylie. "And you're my favorite sister. Don't tell the rest." Meanwhile, Khloe got teary-eyed after watching the video. "Kylie is my little baby. I am like her second mom." Kylie added, "You're my best friend," to which Khloe replied, "You're mine," per PEOPLE.

Over the years, Khloe and Kylie grew only closer. They welcomed their first kids- both daughters within two months of each other in 2018. Also, their sons, born in 2022, are only six months apart, which brought the sisters on a parallel sharing their maternal journeys, insights, and love. During an interview with Vanity Fair Italia in 2023, Kylie credited Khloe for teaching her "tenderness and the ability to forgive."

The now-26-year-old also discussed her mother in the interview whom she called the "strongest woman." Kylie praised, "My mother is the strongest woman I know. From an early age, she instilled in us the idea that we could do something great. I don't know how she does it, but she always manages to be perfect, perfect in every moment. As long as I was living at home with her, she was my mom. When I left home, she became my best friend. As far as business is concerned, my mother is my bulldog and my protector. I respect her so much."