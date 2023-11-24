In a recent episode of playful sibling banter, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to humorously troll her sister Kendall’s culinary skills during their Thanksgiving preparations. The 26-year-old makeup mogul shared a clip capturing Kendall’s attempt at slicing a white onion, an epic kitchen moment that previously went viral on Hulu’s The Kardashians. As fans praised Kylie for her witty and funny take, it is clear that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters know how to keep the holiday spirit light-hearted and entertaining.

In the amusing Instagram post, Kylie portrayed Kendall wielding a large knife, recalling memories of Kendall’s cucumber-cutting stint from a scene on The Kardashians. The video was captioned with amusing emojis, including hands making hearts and a cucumber, accentuating the sisters' close bond and Kylie's good-natured ribbing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

As per The Sun, during the Hulu show, Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, amusingly acknowledged Kendall’s culinary drawbacks, recognizing her daughter’s lack of expertise in handling a knife. As Kendall tried to chop a cucumber, critics on TikTok were quick to point out her unconventional technique, igniting a wave of online commentary about her kitchen skills. Kylie previously hopped on the boat, taking the opportunity to troll her supermodel sister by referencing the cucumber-cutting incident. This time, Kylie added a new chapter to the ongoing funny session by recording Kendall’s onion-slicing adventures. This funny exchange between the sisters mirrors their ability to embrace humor, even at their own expense, and emphasizes the bonding that defines their relationship.

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @kyliejenner

The trolling began when Kendall and Kylie danced together at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding celebration. In an amusing moment, Kylie playfully referred to Kendall as "cucumber girl," resurrecting the cucumber-chopping mishap from The Kardashians and solidifying the inside joke among fans. One fan commented at the time, "Always knew they were so far removed from reality but watching Kendall try to cut that cucumber was painful." The banter did not end there when she appeared as a guest star on Hailey Bieber’s YouTube show, Who’s In My Bathroom. During a cooking segment featuring mac and cheese, Kendall's unconventional cooking approach raised eyebrows. Hailey asserted, "So I'm gonna pour in the shells." On which Kendall interrupted, "You don't butter first? Hailey surprisingly questioned, "Butter the water?" Kendall further continued, "Yeah isn't that what you're supposed to do? That's how I make rice." Hailey corrected her, "You salt the water."

As the Kardashian-Jenner family continues to share glimpses of their lives, fans can't get enough of the playful interactions between Kylie and Kendall. The Thanksgiving cooking saga adds another entertaining chapter to the sisters' ongoing banter, showcasing their ability to find humor in everyday moments and making fans eagerly anticipate more light-hearted exchanges in the future.

